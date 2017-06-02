Parramatta Eels vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

The New Zealand Warriors will be looking to end their five-game road losing streak this season when they travel to ANZ Stadium to take on the Parramatta Eels. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 7:50pm AEST.

Both sides are coming off wins last round, with the Eels very impressive against a flat Souths side and the Warriors outclassing an understrength Brisbane Broncos in Auckland.

Both sides are essentially unaffected by Origin, with only the Warriors Jacob Lillyman a participant. He has been named 18th man by Stephen Kearney and I would not expect him to feature in this fixture.

For the Eels, Nathan Brown who was close to returning last week is a certain start at lock this week. Suaia Matagi is the starting prop with Beau Scott moving to the bench. Siosaia Vave (calf) and Tim Mannah (ribs) will not feature. Will Smith has come onto the bench in jersey 19.

For the Warriors, Solomone Kata returns at centre with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad making way. I would have liked to see Kearney show a bit more faith in Nicoll-Klokstad given the good start he has made to his NRL career, but he seems to favour the often underwhelming Ken Maumalo on the wing.

The Warriors will be hoping last weeks win might be something of a fire starter for them as they look for consecutive wins for the first time since rounds 5 and 6 this season.

The Eels were very slick in their first half hammering of the Rabbitohs last weekend, but only won the game by 6 points.

As I have mentioned in previous posts, they have had a habit of letting teams slowly manoeuvre their way back into games.

The Warriors will get a rare road win in Sydney tomorrow night and it will truly kick-start their season albeit three months late.

Prediction

Warriors by 4.

