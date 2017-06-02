Pearce ‘a little dizzy’ from Origin knock

The wheels fall off for Queensland with comical error

He still feels dizzy, even a bit seasick, but concussed Mitchell Pearce at least remembers scoring a crucial try to help silence doubters that he’s State of Origin material.

And while he still holds out hope of playing this weekend in the NRL, the NSW halfback understands he’s likely to be sidelined for the Sydney Roosters’ home clash with Brisbane.

Pearce said he had no hard feelings against Will Chambers, who had been charged but only fined for the monster hit that floored him early in the second half of Wednesday night’s 28-4 series opener.

But the 28-year-old was still suffering the effects of the knock on Thursday on return to Sydney and admitted to recalling “not a whole lot, bits and pieces” of his first Origin win at Suncorp Stadium.

“A little bit dizzy. I feel alright, just a bit seasick. (Had) that same sort of feeling last night,” Pearce said at Sydney Airport.

“I haven’t had too many concussions in my career. He got me good.”

Pearce lay on the ground for several minutes before being helped up the tunnel and, after the game, could not speak to the media because his mind was so hazy.

Thankfully, a few memories had returned by the next day, including his key contribution on the stroke of halftime that wrested momentum from Queensland and gave NSW a 12-4 lead.

“Just the try,” Pearce joked.

“Nah, Fifita, Haynesy, they were special performances, and I thought James Tedesco was almost the best on the field – what a player.

“First half was the hardest Origin game I’ve played in. I heard Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith say similar things. If they can say that, it must be pretty accurate.

“It was a great forward performance from us; we really laid the platform. Any halves will look good behind that.”

It was finally a match for Pearce to savour, in a previously controversial Origin career, to leave him one victory away from claiming his first series win after failing in attempts in 2008, 2010-11, 2012-13 and 2015.

He did so in the sheds, sharing a heartwarming hug with his father, league legend Wayne Pearce.

“Dad came in to check how I was,” Pearce said.

“I was nearly falling over so I think he was picking me up. I felt like I was on the back of a boat.

“But that’s a special moment I’m sure we’ll sit back in years to come and appreciate.

“I just try and be grateful for footy these days and, going up there, you look over and see your family, doing what you love – it’s like it’s a dream.”

Pearce will have to pass significant testing to be declared fit in time to face the Broncos on Saturday at Allianz Stadium, something neither he nor NSW coach Laurie Daley thought likely.

But Daley praised Pearce’s control and game management on return to the representative stage.

“He’ll take great benefit out of that being back in that arena,” Daley said.

“It would’ve been a great reward for him.”