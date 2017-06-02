Queensland must dump Myles for Origin 2: Dowling

The wheels fall off for Queensland with comical error

Legendary Queensland hardman Greg Dowling does not want veteran prop Nate Myles to play for the Maroons again after NSW’s record State of Origin game one win in Brisbane.

Queensland are set to ditch the loyalty card for June 21’s must-win game two in Sydney with coach Kevin Walters not ruling out changes after the 28-4 loss – their biggest Origin defeat at Suncorp Stadium.

Dowling believes 32-Origin forward Myles should be the first to go after the Maroons pack were “steamrolled” on Wednesday night.

Myles’ availability for game two is up in the air after he suffered a late elbow injury but Dowling said it was time to give the 31-year-old veteran the tap on the shoulder.

Myles made just 63m in contrast to front-row partner – fiery red headed debutant Dylan Napa – who ran 101m in 41 minutes despite nursing a rolled ankle.

“He’s struggling with club football at Manly. He’s not getting the minutes and Origin you go up another level,” Dowling told AAP.

“He tried but he was found wanting. He’s not the dominant force he was five years ago.

“We have to move on.”

Dowling suggested Gold Coast Titans prop Jarrod Wallace – Origin I 18th man – should be unleashed in the front row with fellow young gun Napa in game two.

“Dylan was very willing. He had a good debut but he just had no one helping him,” Dowling said.

“There’s something about youthful enthusiasm. Look at NSW’s younger back row.

“Our guys are tiring. They are not getting any younger and their form is not very good.

“They steamrolled us. The scoreline flattered us.”

Forwards Jacob Lillyman, Aidan Guerra and Sam Thaiday, plus out-of-sorts centre Justin O’Neill, look set to have an anxious wait in what could be the biggest selection shake-up during the Maroons’ era of dominance.

Queensland have not made four changes to a team since 2009 but may wield the axe to keep alive their chances of denying NSW a second series win in 12 years.

Dowling wanted North Queensland back-rower Coen Hess injected onto the Maroons bench for game two with Dane Gagai replacing O’Neill in the centres and Test flyer Valentine Holmes moving onto the wing.

Dowling believed debutant five-eighth Anthony Milford should be kept in the 17 on the bench with Johnathan Thurston expected to return from a shoulder injury.

Queensland selectors’ “pick and stick” policy had earned 10 series win in the past 11 years but Walters hinted at change for game two.

“We’ll have a look,” Walters said.

“I’m not going to make any decisions now.

“I’ll have a look at where we were inept and will make some decisions around that.

“We got a bit of a lesson.”

Former Queensland lock Ash Harrison said something had to give after NSW’s dominant win.

“I don’t think we have been dominated like that for a very long time in this arena,” he told Fox Sports.

“Kevvie may have to make a few changes here or there.”