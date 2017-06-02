Rafael Nadal vs Nikoloz Basilashvili: French Open live scores

Rafael Nadal is yet to be placed under any sort of pressure at the French open and he will be aiming to keep it that way when he takes on Nikoloz Basilashvili in the third round. Join The Roar for live scores from around 8:30pm (AEST).

Nadal is the almost unbackable favourite to take out his tenth crown at Roland Garros and based on the way he has started the tournament, it’s hard to argue.

He came into the French Open having lost just won match out of 17, only dropping two sets across them as he took out tournaments in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.

The king of clay then came up against Benoit Paire in the first round and ran over the top of him in straight sets, before doing similar to Robin Haase. He has dropped just 14 games across the six sets, holding serve with ease for the most part and breaking when he needed to.

While it’s hard to say based on the opponents he has faced, Nadal still looks like he has gears to go up throughout the second week of the tournament.

As for Basilashvili, currently ranked at 63 in the world, it’s been a reasonably strong start to the French Open, played on his favoured surface.

Of course, that doesn’t give him any advantage over Nadal in this match, but he should prove to be the toughest challenge for Nadal so far.

Basilashvili picked up some promising victories in his final tournament before the French Open, getting to the semi-finals in Lyon and that form has continued over to the Open.

He caused an upset in the first round, overcoming Gilles Simon in four sets, before getting the better of Viktor Troicki in three separate tie-breakers, proving his ability to handle pressure.

The pressure Nadal applies though will come at a completely different rate, with it being on every single point.

The pair have never met before this match, and the winner will move onto the fourth round and play the winner of Jiri Vesely and Roberto Bautista Agut.

Prediction

There’s no going past Nadal. He has lost one of his 19 matches on clay this year, and won’t be dropping this one. It’d be a surprise if he drops a set before the final stages.

Nadal in straigt sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this third round match at the French Open from around 8:30pm (AEST) or at the completion of Garbine Muguruza and Yulia Putintseva on the centre court and don’t forget to add a comment below.