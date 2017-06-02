Samantha Stosur vs Bethanie Mattek-Sands: French Open live scores

Samantha Stosur will aim to keep Australia’s presence in the French Open singles draw alive when she takes on experienced qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from around 9pm (AEST).

Stosur struggled through the early part of 2017 to say the least, dropping her spot in Australia’s Fed Cup team and struggling to win matches.

She has turned things around on the clay though, capping off her buil-up to the second grand slam of the year with a tournament win at Strasboug, beating fellow Aussie Daria Gavrilova in the final.

From there, it’s been all positive over the first two rounds in Paris, with her dangerous serve working a treat and helping her to a pair of straight set victories over Kristina Kucova and Kirsten Flipkens.

After making the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2016, and with the draw opening right up thanks to the early exit of Angelique Kerber, things are looking positive for the Australian, who will look to put Mattek-Sands under pressure with her power in this match.

Mattek-Sands meanwhile, ranked outside the top hundred in the world had to work her way through the qualifying rounds to make the main draw on her favourite surface, and passed the challenge with flying colours.

Across the three qualifying matches, the American only dropped a single set, getting the better of Zarina Diyas in the third match.

Given her form leading into the French Open though, it was almost a surprise to see her make the main draw, and is an even bigger one to see her still kicking at the third round.

While she was odds on favourite for the Round 1 match against Evgeniya Rodina, who she beat in straight sets, an upset against Petra Kvitova, also in straight sets has put on a trajectory for a deep run in Paris if she can find a way to get over the Aussie.

She will have to be crafty though and make a fast start. If she can get Stosur struggling mentally, that will be her best chance with the power game belonging to Stosur likely to put Mattek-Sands under plenty of pressure.

The pair have met on one previous occasion, back in 2009 at Wimbledon with Stosur taking a tough three-set victory. The winner of this match will take on either Lesia Tsurenko or Jelena Ostapenko.

Prediction

Stosur is really starting to find her form on the clay courts of Paris, as she so often does and her serve and forehand should see her advance to the fourth round with relative ease.

Stosur in straight sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the match from around 9pm (AEST) on Court 3 or at the completion of Jiri Vesely versus Roberto Bautista Agut and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.