Andy Murray vs Juan Martin Del Potro: French Open live scores

Andy Murray will need to make a marked improvement if he is to progress any further in the French Open when he takes on Argentinian Juan Martin Del Potro in the third round. Join The Roar for live scores from around 8:30pm (AEST).

Murray’s form has been highly inconsistent during 2017, and that hasn’t improved on the clay court swing during the build-up to the French Open.

Despite still coming in as the first seed for the second grand slam of the year, he has won one tournament all year which came back in March at Dubai. In between struggling with injury and form dropping off the charts, his best performance on clay was a semi-final appearance at Barcelona, where he lost to the in-form Dominic Thiem.

Simply put, Murray’s usual defensive strategy just hasn’t been working to its usual level because his fitness isnt’ at its normal level. While the attack would normally pick up to an extent, he has been taking a long time to get into matches, and while that can work out in grand slam tennis, a three set match is all over by that time.

It explains why he has taken four sets to knock over two opponents he normally would have wiped off the court during the first two rounds in Paris.

First up he had to deal with Andrey Kuznetsov, struggling through the first set before dropping the second. Then it was Martin Klizan who went up a set to nothing before Murray became dominant and blasted through to the third round.

Del Potro, on the other hand, came into the tournament as the 29th seed, but if not for injuries of his own that number probably would have been in the top 16.

After missing the Australian Open, Del Potro came back to full fitness through the U.S hard court season, being beaten by Novak Djokovic twice and Roger Federer once.

His form on clay hasn’t been all that bad, picking up wins at each tournament he has been too, getting over Kyle Edmund and Kei Nishikori in Rome before Novak Djokovic once again got the better of the Argentinian.

In Paris, he overcame Guido Pella in the first round with a straight-set domination before Nicolas Almagro picked up a set against him, but had to retire as he ran into the court cover and injured an ankle.

The pair have played on 11 previous occasions, with Murray controlling the ledger at 8-3, despite Del Potro winning their last match, which came in the Davis Cup last year.

Prediction

Del Potro might not be playing on his favourite surface, but coming up against a seemingly out of sorts Murray, he will pull off a tense upset here.

Del Potro in five sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from around 8:30pm (AEST) or at the completion of Alize Cornet and Agnieszka Radwanska and don’t forget to add a comment below.