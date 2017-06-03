Behind the barriers: Five bets for the weekend

It was a pretty good effort last week, with Plein Ciel getting the job done as well as Burning Passion saluting at Eagle Farm. Here’s hoping we can continue this weekend, so here are my five best bets for the weekend.

Each way: Doomben, Race 3 – number 13: Payroll

I thought the bookies could have missed her, but they haven’t. She’s a quality mare for the Laming yard who resumed over 1350 metres here three weeks ago where she got a mile out of her ground yet worked home very strongly late behind Maternal. Up to the mile second-up looks ideal, and her run second-up against the pattern last time in was very good.

Each way: Moonee Valley, Race 5 – number two: Victory Downs

This is one of the better each way plays on the nine-race card at the Valley. A talented horse from SA who comes to Melbourne with some really good form next to his name, Victory Downs beat all bar Riziz two back before going to the R A Lee, where he was clearly out of his depth but ran a beauty behind Burning Front. Draws to get a suck run behind them and he is only fourth up here, so there should be an upside.

Win: Moonee Valley, Race 6 – number two: Have Another Glass

She’s the best bet on the Valley program in my opinion, and I’ll be happy to take the $4. A classy mare who ventures over from SA with some really good form behind her, she ran in the Centaurea last time out where she should have absolutely bolted in but just had no luck at a vital stage. Going from 2000 metres back to 1500 metres is the query, but I’m confident she can handle it.

Win: Rosehill, Race 2 – number one: New Universe

I’m worried that the tempo will be against him, but I think he has the class and quality to overcome it. New Universe is a talented three-year-old for Chris Waller who is making quite the impression since arriving from New Zealand. Both runs have come here, and he produced a barnstorming finish to win first up before being tradesman like and to my eye more impressive here a fortnight back. Back up to 1200 metres looks ideal, so he’ll take some beating.

Win: Morphettville Parks, Race 2 – number three: Super Haze

Anything better than even money is a steal. He drops big time in depth after contesting the Port Adelaide Cup last start, where he sat on speed and stuck to his guns quite nicely when fifth to stablemate Time To Test. This looks a very winnable race, and on his current form surely he just wins.