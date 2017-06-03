Brumbies vs Rebels: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This Saturday night Round 15 Super Rugby clash sees the Rebels travelling to Canberra to play the Brumbies. Join The Roar from 7:45pm (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 15 match from Australia.

The Brumbies head into tonight’s match with an excellent opportunity to further their stranglehold on the Australian conference and automatic playoff position.

Depending on other results this round, they could make themselves untouchable at the top with a strong win this evening.

The Rebels in direct contrast suffered a comfortable loss to the Crusaders at home last weekend in a horror season for the beleaguered franchise, comfortably sitting at the bottom of their conference.

Making matters worse for the Rebels is the Brumbies now seem to be hitting form this season after an excellent away win over the Jaguares in Argentina and it is difficult to see how the Rebels can foot it with their Australian rivals tonight.

In saying that, it should not be forgotten that the Rebels have secured a win over the Brumbies already this season, a fighting effort at home.

They will take some confidence and belief into this match in Canberra and leading the charge will be their inform Japanese International number 8, Amanaki Mafi, who has been playing the house down in recent weeks for the Rebels.

He cannot do it all on his own however and will particularly need his halves to stand up and deliver this evening with a controlled and composed performance, even more crucial if conditions prove to be difficult up against a disciplined and structured Brumbies outfit.

Some key match-ups to keep an eye on this evening will be in the front row, Allan Ala’alatoa locking horns with Toby Smith while the two halfbacks will be crucial to their respective sides’ fortunes in Joe Powell and Nic Stirzaker and on the wing, two Wallabies go head to head in Henry Speight and Marika Koroibete which should provide plenty of highlights.

Brumbies fans will also be hoping young Thomas Banks backs up his dynamic performance from last week with another fine attacking display.

Tip

Brumbies by 17. Too slick and too organised is my gut feeling for a struggling Rebels side, along with far more to play for at this stage of the season.

Join me here live on The Roar from 7:45pm AEST as we cover all the action from Canberra and don’t be shy of leaving your thoughts on the action below.