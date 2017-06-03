Brumbies vs Rebels: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This Saturday night Round 15 Super Rugby clash sees the Rebels travelling to Canberra to play the Brumbies. Join The Roar from 7:45pm (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 15 match from Australia.
The Brumbies head into tonight’s match with an excellent opportunity to further their stranglehold on the Australian conference and automatic playoff position.
Depending on other results this round, they could make themselves untouchable at the top with a strong win this evening.
The Rebels in direct contrast suffered a comfortable loss to the Crusaders at home last weekend in a horror season for the beleaguered franchise, comfortably sitting at the bottom of their conference.
Making matters worse for the Rebels is the Brumbies now seem to be hitting form this season after an excellent away win over the Jaguares in Argentina and it is difficult to see how the Rebels can foot it with their Australian rivals tonight.
In saying that, it should not be forgotten that the Rebels have secured a win over the Brumbies already this season, a fighting effort at home.
They will take some confidence and belief into this match in Canberra and leading the charge will be their inform Japanese International number 8, Amanaki Mafi, who has been playing the house down in recent weeks for the Rebels.
He cannot do it all on his own however and will particularly need his halves to stand up and deliver this evening with a controlled and composed performance, even more crucial if conditions prove to be difficult up against a disciplined and structured Brumbies outfit.
Some key match-ups to keep an eye on this evening will be in the front row, Allan Ala’alatoa locking horns with Toby Smith while the two halfbacks will be crucial to their respective sides’ fortunes in Joe Powell and Nic Stirzaker and on the wing, two Wallabies go head to head in Henry Speight and Marika Koroibete which should provide plenty of highlights.
Brumbies fans will also be hoping young Thomas Banks backs up his dynamic performance from last week with another fine attacking display.
Tip
Brumbies by 17. Too slick and too organised is my gut feeling for a struggling Rebels side, along with far more to play for at this stage of the season.
Join me here live on The Roar from 7:45pm AEST as we cover all the action from Canberra and don’t be shy of leaving your thoughts on the action below.
8:42pm
Diggercane said | 8:42pm | ! Report
42′ Rebels scrum, 5 from their own line, won, Mafi, knocks on under pressure from Powell, poor error!
BRUMBIES 11
REBELS 3
8:41pm
Diggercane said | 8:41pm | ! Report
40′ Hawera, deep, bounces, Korobiete collects, inside to Volavola, scramble on, turnover, Brumbies, with Speight, taken out wide, shifted in field, ohhhh, knock on!! Rebels survive!
BRUMBIES 11
REBELS 3
8:35pm
Diggercane said | 8:35pm | ! Report
Second half up shortly, when we return, Brumbies will be running right to left and kicking off!
BRUMBIES 11
REBELS 3
8:31pm
Woodsman said | 8:31pm | ! Report
I’m going to admit, this is not the finest example of rugby I have ever seen.
8:33pm
Rugby Tragic said | 8:33pm | ! Report
ha! you don’t need to admit anything … you are not playing the game … but not a lot is happening
8:29pm
Marius Ciliers said | 8:29pm | ! Report
Err…if passing the ball is how one shifts the ball between players…why are both teams passing like 5th graders..
Its like chaos theory..with legs and flailing arms..with no real theory behind it..
Somebody show me something..common..il pit them NZ provincial baabaaas against both of you and woop yall..
Come on Brumbies start playing ruger
8:31pm
Rugby Tragic said | 8:31pm | ! Report
What a dour half of rugby…. most exciting part has been Diggercanes blog…
8:28pm
Diggercane said | 8:28pm | ! Report
THE BRUMBIES LEAD THE REBELS BY 11 POINTS TO 3 AT HALFTIME IN CANBERRA
Back in 10………………
8:28pm
Diggercane said | 8:28pm | ! Report
41′ Brumbies lineout from the penalty, Siren sounds, won, switch in midfield for Speight, Arnold, lost, knock on, its halftime!!
BRUMBIES 11
REBELS 3
8:26pm
Diggercane said | 8:26pm | ! Report
40′ Brumbies scrum still ref tells everyone off, away now, won, Speight crash ball, Arnold straight ahead, Penalty Brumbies!! Off feet
BRUMBIES 11
REBELS 3
8:25pm
Diggercane said | 8:25pm | ! Report
39′ Second reset, Brumbies scrum, both sides steaming here, another reset, time stopped……….
BRUMBIES 11
REBELS 3
8:24pm
Diggercane said | 8:24pm | ! Report
38′ Brumbies scrum, just past their 22, one reset……..
BRUMBIES 11
REBELS 3
8:23pm
Diggercane said | 8:23pm | ! Report
37′ Rebels lineout, 30 out, won, maul formed, Arnold is in there, its not coming, turnover, Brumbies scrum!!
BRUMBIES 11
REBELS 3
8:22pm
Diggercane said | 8:22pm | ! Report
35′ Rebels lineout, just short of the Brumbies 10, won, Rebels look to build, slow ball, very slow, Colby sets now midfield, Hansen a run, Mafi attacks blind, Cummibns straight ahead, through the hands, Inman, Smith now, 30 out the rebels, Mafi again out wide, 25 out here, Colby knocks on, in the tackle, Brumbies try to counter, breaks down, ball dribbles away into touch!
BRUMBIES 11
REBELS 3