Crusaders vs Highlanders: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Perese's brilliant try gives Australia last minute U20 win over Wales

Saturday’s early game takes us to AMI Stadium in Christchurch for a blockbuster clash between the Crusaders and Highlanders. Join The Roar for live scores and blog, starting from 12:35pm AEST.

The table-topping Crusaders remain the only unbeaten team in the competition, and have the luxury of making wholesale changes ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

It’s a new-look front row for the locals with Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, and Owen Franks in place of Wyatt Crockett, Mike Alaalatoa, and Ben Funnell. The other additions to the pack are Luke Romano and Matt Todd.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders are on a nine-match winning streak and the men from Otago have the chance to leapfrog the Hurricanes into the top wildcard qualifying spot, albeit temporarily.

The visitors welcome back James Lentjes from injury, while the form of Gareth Evans and Rob Thompson has earned them both starting spots.

At fullback, Ben Smith will be looking to get more metres in his legs after a successful return to action last week against the Waratahs.

Considering the musical chairs nature of both lineups, the result could be closer than the bookies suggest.

We’ve had some classic kiwi tussles already this season and I’d expect this one to be no different. All Blacks jerseys are up for grabs after all.

Prediction

It’s a really tough one to call with both sides in top form. Their meeting in round two saw the Crusaders prevail in a nailbiter 30-27, so I might as well back them to keep this unbeaten train rolling.

The Highlanders boast plenty of firepower in the form of Smith, Waisake Naholo, and Malakai Fekitoa, but this Crusaders squad has a strong sense of the juggernaut about it. Flyhalf Richie Mo’unga has been a revelation this season, and should have the composure to guide the home side to a hard fought victory.

Join The Roar for live scores and blog, starting from 12:35pm AEST.