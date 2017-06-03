Crusaders vs Highlanders: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Saturday’s early game takes us to AMI Stadium in Christchurch for a blockbuster clash between the Crusaders and Highlanders. Join The Roar for live scores and blog, starting from 12:35pm AEST.
The table-topping Crusaders remain the only unbeaten team in the competition, and have the luxury of making wholesale changes ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.
It’s a new-look front row for the locals with Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, and Owen Franks in place of Wyatt Crockett, Mike Alaalatoa, and Ben Funnell. The other additions to the pack are Luke Romano and Matt Todd.
Meanwhile, the Highlanders are on a nine-match winning streak and the men from Otago have the chance to leapfrog the Hurricanes into the top wildcard qualifying spot, albeit temporarily.
The visitors welcome back James Lentjes from injury, while the form of Gareth Evans and Rob Thompson has earned them both starting spots.
At fullback, Ben Smith will be looking to get more metres in his legs after a successful return to action last week against the Waratahs.
Considering the musical chairs nature of both lineups, the result could be closer than the bookies suggest.
We’ve had some classic kiwi tussles already this season and I’d expect this one to be no different. All Blacks jerseys are up for grabs after all.
Prediction
It’s a really tough one to call with both sides in top form. Their meeting in round two saw the Crusaders prevail in a nailbiter 30-27, so I might as well back them to keep this unbeaten train rolling.
The Highlanders boast plenty of firepower in the form of Smith, Waisake Naholo, and Malakai Fekitoa, but this Crusaders squad has a strong sense of the juggernaut about it. Flyhalf Richie Mo’unga has been a revelation this season, and should have the composure to guide the home side to a hard fought victory.
1:04pm
Diggercane said | 1:04pm | ! Report
Sigh. poor urgency from the Highlanders in attack, need to lift.
1:03pm
Charlie Lawry said | 1:03pm | ! Report
25′
YELLOW CARD! CRUSADERS
Highlanders struggle to break this red and black wall. They’re camped in the 22 but the home side is on a tackling mission. The pressure finally tells and Glen Jackson blows for a penalty and reaches for the pocket. Bedwell-Curtis is on his way to the naughty corner.
The Highlanders opt for the scrum. Turning down easy points. But they have the man advantage now. Can they make it count?
Crusaders 12 – 0 Highlanders
1:02pm
Diggercane said | 1:02pm | ! Report
Here you go Highlanders, take advantage!
1:00pm
Highlander said | 1:00pm | ! Report
That Crusader D line resets sooooo quickly,
1:00pm
Charlie Lawry said | 1:00pm | ! Report
23′
Crusaders roll upfield with a maul and now they give away a penalty for obstruction. Highlanders need to hold onto the pill for a while and get a foothold in this contest. They have another attacking lineout now. The ball almost spills loose at the breakdown but Aaron Smith goes digging for it.
Big defence and Bridge pounces. Crusaders are off again but they get isolated and Highlanders win a penalty in midfield.
Crusaders 12 – 0 Highlanders
12:57pm
Charlie Lawry said | 12:57pm | ! Report
19′
Highlanders are desperate to find some answers now but the Crusaders defence holds firm. Attacking lineout, messy ball again. They earn a penalty about 30 out. Smith points to the sticks but they end up kicking for touch. Caught in two minds between settling things down and trying to cut down the deficit. They hang onto the ball and Glen Jackson pings them. Crusaders to clear.
Crusaders 12 – 0 Highlanders
12:53pm
Highlander said | 12:53pm | ! Report
I wonder how many of the BI Lions are in front of a TV right now watching this, something for them to thing about
12:53pm
Charlie Lawry said | 12:53pm | ! Report
16′
TRY! Crusaders
Crotty shows his class with a second linebreak in as many minutes. Tamanivalu latches onto a giant cut out ball and scores in the corner. Mo’unga lines up the kick from wide but drags it across the face.
Crusaders 12 – 0 Highlanders