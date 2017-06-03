 

Crusaders vs Highlanders: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Charlie Lawry Roar Pro

By , Charlie Lawry is a Roar Pro

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

43 Have your say

    More Videos More Rugby Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Crusaders vs Highlanders

    Super Rugby, 3 June, 2017
    AMI Stadium
    26:00 - Crusaders 12, Highlanders 0
    Crusaders   Highlanders
    12 LIVE SCORE 0
    2 TRIES 0
    1 CONVERSION KICKS 0
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Glen Jackson
    Touch judges: James Doleman & Michael Winter
    TMO: Glenn Newman

    Saturday’s early game takes us to AMI Stadium in Christchurch for a blockbuster clash between the Crusaders and Highlanders. Join The Roar for live scores and blog, starting from 12:35pm AEST.

    The table-topping Crusaders remain the only unbeaten team in the competition, and have the luxury of making wholesale changes ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

    It’s a new-look front row for the locals with Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, and Owen Franks in place of Wyatt Crockett, Mike Alaalatoa, and Ben Funnell. The other additions to the pack are Luke Romano and Matt Todd.

    Meanwhile, the Highlanders are on a nine-match winning streak and the men from Otago have the chance to leapfrog the Hurricanes into the top wildcard qualifying spot, albeit temporarily.

    The visitors welcome back James Lentjes from injury, while the form of Gareth Evans and Rob Thompson has earned them both starting spots.

    At fullback, Ben Smith will be looking to get more metres in his legs after a successful return to action last week against the Waratahs.

    Rugby Videos See more »

    Barbarians embarrass Ulster with schoolyard play 0:28
    Reds fall agonisingly short in Samoan stunner 1:28
    Vintage Rene Ranger ignites Blues 0:49
    Perese's brilliant try gives Australia last minute U20 win over Wales 0:56

    Considering the musical chairs nature of both lineups, the result could be closer than the bookies suggest.

    We’ve had some classic kiwi tussles already this season and I’d expect this one to be no different. All Blacks jerseys are up for grabs after all.

    Prediction
    It’s a really tough one to call with both sides in top form. Their meeting in round two saw the Crusaders prevail in a nailbiter 30-27, so I might as well back them to keep this unbeaten train rolling.

    The Highlanders boast plenty of firepower in the form of Smith, Waisake Naholo, and Malakai Fekitoa, but this Crusaders squad has a strong sense of the juggernaut about it. Flyhalf Richie Mo’unga has been a revelation this season, and should have the composure to guide the home side to a hard fought victory.

    Join The Roar for live scores and blog, starting from 12:35pm AEST.

    Check out all the expert reaction to New South Wales' 28-4 victory over Queensland in the opening game of the 2017 State of Origin series.