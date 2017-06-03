Essendon Bombers vs GWS Giants: AFL live scores, blog

The Essendon Bombers travel up to Spotless Stadium this Saturday to take on the second-placed GWS Giants. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:35pm (AEST).
With the first of the bye rounds coming into effect this week, both the Giants and the Bombers will be looking to grab a vital win before heading into a well-earned week off, with the Bombers looking for extra reason to celebrate with Brendon Goddard playing in his 300th game.
Coming off their first ever win against West Coast, the Giants possibly grabbed their biggest win of the season, flying up to Perth and beating the Eagles on their own home soil.
It was the opposite of stories for Essendon, with a disappointing loss against Richmond in the annual ‘Dreamtime at the G’ clash being mostly overshadowed by the controversial rushed behind call paid against the Tigers.
It will be a tough task for the Dons, heading up to Spotless where GWS have been undefeated this year.
That isn’t to say that the Dons are completely out of it, however. GWS have won four games out of eight by less than 10 points, three of which were played at Spotless and were by less than a goal.
If the Bombers are to get up on Saturday afternoon, then they will need their midfield to fire against a well-oiled GWS machine. Essendon are ranked 16th for taking the ball inside 50, and GWS are ranked first in clearances, whilst the Bombers are dead last.
Essendon have brought back Brent Stanton, Martin Gleeson and Ben Howlett in replacement for Matt Dea and the injured duo of James Kelly and Darcy Parish, while GWS have only made one change, bringing in the returning Tom Scully for Tim Mohr.
The player to watch
Toby Greene, who returns from Perth having racked up 25 disposals to go with his 2 goals. Comparisons to Ben Cousins have accompanied the young Giant, so look for him to have a big impact on Saturday.
Prediction
With a season that has been defined as being so hotly contested, you can expect this game to be a cracker, and it makes the match pretty hard to call. While GWS have dominated, as most have expected, there have been speed bumps, and few would have predicted Essendon to be in the position that they currently sit at now.
However, you just can’t go against the favourites, and with the Giants coming off arguably their biggest scalp of the year thus far, I’m going GWS to run away with it.
GWS by 30 points
Can Leon Cameron lead his men to yet another win, putting them strongly in the position of flag contenders? Or will Brendon Goddard find reason to celebrate as the Bombers bully their way into the top eight conversation?
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:35pm (AEST).
5:41pm
5:41pm

GWS-53 Essendon-49 2.20 Q2
GWS-53 Essendon-49 2.20 Q2
A horrific turnover nearly spells disaster for the Dons, but Taranto gives to Greene who seemed as though he wasn’t expecting it, and sprays the easiest shot that he’s had all game.
Giants by 4
5:39pm
5:39pm

GWS-52 Essendon-49 3.34 Q2
GWS-52 Essendon-49 3.34 Q2
Essendon once more get a mark inside 50, with big Tom Bellchambers taking a good grab and instantly replies to Toby Greene with a goal of his own.
Good stuff from the Bombers there, and they bring the lead from GWS back down to 3.
5:37pm
5:37pm

GWS-52 Essendon-43 4.46 Q2
GWS-52 Essendon-43 4.46 Q2
Toby Greene is a gun, pure and simple. With Tom Scully getting the ball inside 50, Greene takes another mark he had no right to take, where he goes back and shows the Bombers how it’s done.
Giants extend their lead to 9
5:35pm
5:35pm

GWS-46 Essendon-43 6.20 Q2
GWS-46 Essendon-43 6.20 Q2
Great team football there from Essendon, as they get the ball from outside the GWS 50 and into their own, where Josh Green takes a good mark.
The yips are still with the Dons though, and he sprays that to the left.
Giants by 3.
5:33pm
5:33pm

GWS-46 Essendon-42 8.10 Q2
GWS-46 Essendon-42 8.10 Q2
Heath Shaw misses his target again, and gets done for deliberate. David Myers takes the kick, and he teaches Hooker and Watson how to do it, slotting the goal from a snap.
Badly needed one there from the Bombers, as well as my Supercoach team.
Giants by 4.
5:31pm
5:31pm
Cale Hooker intercepts, and can pretty much shoot from where Jobe Watson did, but he misses just as badly, except this one is out to the left.
Sorry, it’s a little worse than Jobe’s, this one being punched out of bounds.
5:29pm
5:29pm

GWS-46 Essendon-35 8.56 Q2
GWS-46 Essendon-35 8.56 Q2
Essendon need to get one against the run of play, but they can’t find it, with Jobe Watson missing badly to his left from 45 out, straight in front.
5:28pm
5:28pm

GWS-46 Essendon-34 9.57 Q2
GWS-46 Essendon-34 9.57 Q2
Kelly is running rings around Essendon here, goes past all of them, and goes to Toby Greene. Using his body, he outmuscles his opponent and passes to Scully, who, you guessed it, kicks the goal.
Giants with a two goal lead so far.
5:27pm
Dylan Carmody said | 5:27pm | ! Report
Hurley gets the free for out on the full, but is smothered by Matt De Boer as he tries to take the kick. GWS just looking a touch above the Dons here, Essendon will need to revert to their first quarter form here quickly.
5:25pm
5:25pm

GWS-40 Essendon-34 12.04 Q2
GWS-40 Essendon-34 12.04 Q2
Inside the 50, GWS just look classy, and Kelly is able to chip a kick to a two-on-one, but Green somehow brings down the mark.
I can see the comparisons to Ben Cousins here, because Toby Greene looks just that good. Great mark, great goal, Giants hit the lead
5:23pm
5:23pm
Green roves the ball inside 50 but runs into his own teammate, and it stops his run where he gets tackled and done for holding the ball. Good pressure there from GWS, however.
5:22pm
5:22pm

GWS-34 Essendon 34 13.59 Q2
GWS-34 Essendon 34 13.59 Q2
A free not given with Shaw dropping the ball results in GWS getting open here, where they work it to Tom Scully, and I’ll tell you what, he isn’t going to miss. If my life was in the hands of Scully, and he needed to kick a goal to save it, I wouldn’t be too worried.