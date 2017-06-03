Lions preview: All Black legends share their memories from the greatest rugby series

The 2017 British and Irish Lions squad and their 20,000 plus fans are in for a treat when they make the pilgrimage to the land of the long white cloud.

On a recent trip to New Zealand, I sat down with former All Blacks captain Andrew Dalton and former winger Bryan Williams at Eden Park to get their insights on the tour.

Andy Dalton captained the All Blacks to victory against the British Isles in 1983 and he has some wonderful recollections from that series.

The most vivid would be the final Test, in the 35 Tests that I played, it was the only one that I’ve gone into knowing that we were going to win. That sounds pretty arrogant, but it was the confidence that the team had that we could take them on. We played them in Auckland and Dunedin in some pretty awful conditions, we couldn’t use the backline as much as we wanted to here at Eden Park. In the fourth Test, we beat them six tries to zip. Another memorable moment was in 1977 when I was playing for Counties in a midweek fixture. We came up against the Pontypool front row and going into the first scrum, it was fairly evident that these boys had been on the chop all night because they absolutely stunk of booze. I suspect they came straight out of the bar and to the game, so we had quite a chat with them during the game.

Bryan Williams had the pleasure of playing in two Lions series – 1971 and 1977. His attention to detail more than 40-years later is extraordinary.

The 1971 series was a special one. The Lions brought out a great team and many of them are regarded as all-time greats, like JPR Williams, Gerald Davies, Mike Gibson, Gareth Edwards and many more. The All Blacks, on the other hand, had an inexperienced backline after a handful retired the year before following the South Africa tour. It was a very close fought series. It came down to a 14-all draw at Eden Park, JPR Williams not renowned for dropping goals, dropped the only goal of his Test career from about 40-metres out to draw the match. The All Blacks were keen to avenge the series loss of 1971 six years later, but it was another tight series. We came to Eden Park for the fourth Test, our forwards were really struggling in the scrums, and at one stage we had to put down a three-man scrum, which was pretty upsetting for the rugby purists in New Zealand to see an All Black pack do that. Nevertheless, we managed to score a try in the right-hand corner to win the game 10-9 and won the series 3-1.

There’s often debate about the relevance of the Lions series and what it actually means in the modern era compared to yesteryear. I asked the retired legends for their opinion.

I think very much the same, it’s the best that are coming out of the UK, always a strong team. I think there’ll be a lot of interest from the New Zealanders, and the fact that they only come here every 12 years is an added attraction. The level of excitement and anticipation from the New Zealand public is massive, and I think it’s extended beyond just the Test matches, I think the interest in the schedule that the Lions have accepted with the franchise teams, NZ Maoris and a provincial Barbarians team, it’s going to be one mighty tough tour and all of the games are going to be tough.

With the Lions tours, they’re so scarce now, they only come out to New Zealand once every 12 years. There are some players that never get the opportunity to play against the Lions in a Test match. There’s always a lot of hype, they’re bringing out over 20,000 supporters and as you can imagine Eden Park will be absolutely buzzing.

With two Tests to be hosted at Eden Park, and another match against the Blues, there’s no doubt that many Lions fans will be basing themselves in Auckland during the six weeks of matches. Dalton and Williams had some advice for tourists with their recommendations for must-see sights around the beautiful city.

Coming to the games would be number one (laughter). The Viaduct will be absolutely chocca block with tourists, supporters of both All Blacks and Lions, so that would definitely be a place to go to. I think it would be fantastic if the supporters can get out amongst the clubs, getting to know the locals, getting to meet them, have some fun in those clubs would be fantastic. And a trip to Waiheke is a must for all wine lovers. The traffic is always a challenge, so the fan walk to come to the game is certainly something that anybody in hotels in the city should consider.

The things I’d recommend the Lions supporters and the team do is we have beautiful landmarks in New Zealand. Waiheke Island just off Auckland here is a special place. We’ve got beautiful beaches around Auckland but in the middle of June and July they might not be that inviting. The Lions are playing their first game in Whangarei, and the Bay of Islands is a brilliant place to visit, I go up there frequently. Waitangi, where the treaty was signed is a must see. Heading further down the country, Rotorua is a must see with all the geysers, beautiful scenery and the Maori culture.

Maori rugby liaison officer Tiki Edwards shows how much detail goes into the promotional material for the Maori All Blacks:

So is winning a Lions series more important than retaining the Bledisloe Cup?

We want our cake and eat it too here Vinnie (laughter), so I’d have to say equal importance, but the Lions series comes around once every 12 years which is special, they always come with a wonderful group of supporters and it’s a lot of fun. A lot of players don’t even get the opportunity to play in a series like that, so I’d have to say it’s pretty special and we are looking forward to it… And we need to keep the Bledisloe Cup as well!

With Ireland and England’s recent accomplishments, and the Lions coming from a series victory over Australia, I wanted to know if it were possible for them to win the series, or even just one Test.

I think that it will be pretty close, if the Lions have got any chance in a Test match it will be in the first Test. I suspect the All Blacks will be going into that underdone with Jerome Kaino and Keiran Reid short of game time. If they don’t win the first Test, I’m predicting a 3-nil whitewash.

They’ve got a very experienced side, and just recently we’ve seen a lot of All Blacks go down with injuries and the like. Any rugby team is beatable, it’s generally on the day, referee decisions, the bounce of the ball, weather conditions, they can all play a part. If things don’t go your way sometimes, you lose. I think it’s going to be a tight series, many of our All Blacks have been playing well in Super Rugby, the skill level has been outstanding, they’re all well prepared, they’re fit and raring to go. We just need to make sure the injury list doesn’t continue to grow because that could really have an impact on the All Blacks chances.

The first and third Test matches along with a Blues game will be hosted in Auckland, and there is also three games within driving distance from the city, one up north against the New Zealand Barbarians in Whangarei, one in Hamilton against the Chiefs and a mouthwatering match up with the Maori All Blacks in Rotorua.

It is shaping up to be one of the greatest Lions tours in the modern era, and New Zealand will make the trip unforgettable for both the fans and the players.

Here is the schedule for the Lions series:

