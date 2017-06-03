Force vs Hurricanes: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This Saturday night Round 15 Super Rugby clash sees the Hurricanes travelling to Perth to play the Force. Join The Roar from 9:55pm (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 15 match from Australia.
Both sides bring winning form into tonight’s encounter, the home side securing a well-earned away win over the Reds in Brisbane last weekend to keep their outside chances of the playoffs alive.
The Hurricanes scrapped past the Bulls in Pretoria last weekend to keep themselves right in the mix of the New Zealand conference in trying to gain the best playoff position possible.
Despite the long odds, the Force are a potential banana skin here for the Hurricanes, always tough to play at home, the Force will not lack belief this evening and will be an incredibly tough defensive side for the Hurricanes to break down.
Key for them will be the performance of first five Peter Grant, his control and direction on field will be pivotal to keeping the Hurricanes on the back foot and his kicking game will need to be accurate and sure, mistakes likely to be punished by this dangerous attacking side.
Despite the setbacks suffered in Pretoria, the Hurricanes seemed to have recovered from their injury concerns in South Africa with Beauden Barrett named to start after the precautionary skipping of last week’s match due to potential concussion concerns while both Ardie Savea and Mark Abbott, both replaced during the Bulls match, also due to concussion, named to play the match from the bench.
The battle between the two midfield of these sides will be on to watch, both duos in great form, the Hurricanes Ngani Laumepe and Vince Aso, leading the competitions try scoring ladders while Bill Meakes and Curtis Rona have been in great touch for the Force and provide an intriguing matchup this evening.
Hurricanes by 16. Too much firepower for the Force to deal with over 80 minutes would be my guess tonight.
Join us live here on The Roar for kick off at 9:55pm AEST and we will be interested in your thoughts on the action as it unfolds!
10:14pm
Diggercane said | 10:14pm | ! Report
15′ Force scrum, 20 out, won, Ruru a dart, pick and go, 10 out, RHP a run, building pressure,Hodgson taken, Ruru again, more pick and go, close now, under five away, Arnold has a crack, out the back, wide floater to Newsome, taken out wide, Isi taken,ball is bobbkling around, Force desperate, still just short, Ruru again, still short the Force, 16 phases, Force earn a 5m scrum!!
FORCE 0
HURRICANES 7
10:13pm
Rugby Tragic said | 10:13pm | ! Report
Great goal line defence that!
10:10pm
Diggercane said | 10:10pm | ! Report
13′ Force lineout from the penalty, 10 out, won, Force maul, static, out now, Ruru skirts around, Penalty Force! Offside
Hodgson goes quickly, Force on attack, turnover, Canes counter, through the hands, Jane 15 from halfway, shifted, out wide, May knocks on!
FORCE 0
HURRICANES 7
10:08pm
Diggercane said | 10:08pm | ! Report
12′ Force scrum, frrekick Force, going early, Hodgson takes it quickly, Penalty Force!! Off feet
This discipline is killing me
FORCE 0
HURRICANES 7
10:10pm
The Other Steve said | 10:10pm | ! Report
Canes a little ahead of themselves – maybe booked the win already?
10:07pm
Diggercane said | 10:07pm | ! Report
11′ Canes lineout, five from halfway, won, Jane on the inside pass in midfield, one out, Shields, around the back, forward pass!
FORCE 0
HURRICANES 7
10:06pm
Diggercane said | 10:06pm | ! Report
10′ Canes scrum, 15 from halfway, won, messy at the back, Barrett, kicks, deflected off Grant into touch!
FORCE 0
HURRICANES 7
10:05pm
Diggercane said | 10:05pm | ! Report
9′ Force lineout from the penalty, on the Canes 10, won, into midfield, Isi a run, head down, Meakes has a step, Coleman a run, held up here, turnover, Canes scrum!
FORCE 0
HURRICANES 7
10:04pm
Diggercane said | 10:04pm | ! Report
8′ Force lineout, on the Canes 10, lost, canes shift to midfield, Barrett, cross kick, Force take, Hodgson, up to his 10, shifted, poor passing, Newsome cleans up, Penalty Force! Offside
FORCE 0
HURRICANES 7
10:03pm
Diggercane said | 10:03pm | ! Report
Oh dear, Force cant find touch, Jordie keeps it in, shifted, Jane clears to touch!
FORCE 0
HURRICANES 7