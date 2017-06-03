Force vs Hurricanes: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This Saturday night Round 15 Super Rugby clash sees the Hurricanes travelling to Perth to play the Force. Join The Roar from 9:55pm (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 15 match from Australia.

Both sides bring winning form into tonight’s encounter, the home side securing a well-earned away win over the Reds in Brisbane last weekend to keep their outside chances of the playoffs alive.

The Hurricanes scrapped past the Bulls in Pretoria last weekend to keep themselves right in the mix of the New Zealand conference in trying to gain the best playoff position possible.

Despite the long odds, the Force are a potential banana skin here for the Hurricanes, always tough to play at home, the Force will not lack belief this evening and will be an incredibly tough defensive side for the Hurricanes to break down.

Key for them will be the performance of first five Peter Grant, his control and direction on field will be pivotal to keeping the Hurricanes on the back foot and his kicking game will need to be accurate and sure, mistakes likely to be punished by this dangerous attacking side.

Despite the setbacks suffered in Pretoria, the Hurricanes seemed to have recovered from their injury concerns in South Africa with Beauden Barrett named to start after the precautionary skipping of last week’s match due to potential concussion concerns while both Ardie Savea and Mark Abbott, both replaced during the Bulls match, also due to concussion, named to play the match from the bench.

The battle between the two midfield of these sides will be on to watch, both duos in great form, the Hurricanes Ngani Laumepe and Vince Aso, leading the competitions try scoring ladders while Bill Meakes and Curtis Rona have been in great touch for the Force and provide an intriguing matchup this evening.

Tip

Hurricanes by 16. Too much firepower for the Force to deal with over 80 minutes would be my guess tonight.

Join us live here on The Roar for kick off at 9:55pm AEST and we will be interested in your thoughts on the action as it unfolds!