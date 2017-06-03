Giants ground Bombers 117-101

A courageous effort from Essendon Bombers was not enough as GWS Giants lead the ladder for the first time in their history, beating the Bombers by 16 points at Spotless Stadium.

GWS looked a class above the rest as they dominated the football for parts of the game, but Essendon hung with the Giants, taking the newest AFL club to their limit.

At one point in the final term, the Bombers trailed by only 9 points, before goals to Zac Williams and Matthew Kennedy steadied the ship and secured the Giants the first position on the ladder, the first time GWS have done so in their short history.

Essendon would have been ruing missed set shots from various players, as well as conceding a couple of late goals in the second and third quarters, which could have been the difference.

Now, the Bombers sit a game outside the eight, and with such a hotly contested season, they would be viewing this game as a missed chance to assert themselves as genuine finals contenders.

GWS, however, sit on top and have cemented themselves as not only finals contenders, but premiership ones, and it would take a brave man to bet against them after the sort of footy they produced this evening.

Josh Kelly and Toby Greene ran riot for the Giants, with the former grabbing 38 disposals, and Greene himself slotting three goals.

Josh Green, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and Cale Hooker were amongst the standouts for the Bombers, who look to get their season back on track next week when they host Port Adelaide at Etihad Stadium on Saturday night.

GWS will enjoy being on top of the ladder for a little while, before themselves heading down to Melbourne to face Carlton at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

There were no injuries or reports from the match.