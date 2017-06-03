Hawkins does not deserve jumper punch ban: Scott

Geelong coach Chris Scott fears Tom Hawkins’ ill-timed jumper punch could result in the Cats spearhead copping an undeserved suspension for the second time in as many years.

The AFL has flagged its intention to crack down on the practice of jumper punching after Richmond skipper Trent Cotchin controversially escaped with a fine for his blow to Docker Lachie Neale’s face three weeks ago.

Hawkins made contact with Adelaide midfielder’s Matt Crouch’s jaw in a scuffle just before halftime of Friday night’s match at Simonds Stadium which the Cats went on to win by 22 points.

The incident is certain to attract the attention of the match review panel, who could choose to either fine Hawkins or issue him with a one-match ban.

Hawkins was considered unlucky to be suspended for one game last year for a glancing blow to the throat of GWS co-captain Phil Davis.

“I think it will be bigger than it should be or would have been if there wasn’t the focus on it right at the moment,” Scott said on Friday night.

“We are believers that they should be consistent with those things.

“Obviously with Tom the footage will go back to the Phil Davis one – we think it is different to that.

“We thought he was very unlucky then, we think this one is more of a push than anything.”

Scott said he believed a fine was the appropriate penalty for low-level incidents such as the one involving Hawkins and Crouch.

But he could not rule out the prospect of the MRP being swayed by the public furore around jumper punching.

“How could you not be?” he said.

“I actually have a lot of confidence in them but I think they would be aware of the potential to be influenced.”

Hawkins kicked two goals in his 200th game.

The Cats had the match sewn up by midway through the third quarter, at which point they had raced out to a 47-point lead.

The ladder-leading Crows booted the last three goals of the game in junk time but the final score of 13.18 (96) to 10.14 (74) flattered the visitors.

Even though he was adamant that Hawkins did not deserve to be suspended, Scott said the big forward knew he was in the wrong.

“You can’t defend the indefensible,” he said.

“We’re not saying ‘hey, he did nothing wrong’ because clearly he did, based on the vision.

“We’re just saying in our view we’re pretty confident it was insignificant.

“But we open ourselves up to the accusation that you haven’t been reading the play on this stuff.”