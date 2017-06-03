Hawkins feels he does not deserve AFL ban

Tom Hawkins can’t believe he jumper punched Adelaide’s Matt Crouch after the well-publicised AFL crack down, but the Geelong star remains hopeful he will escape suspension.

Hawkins admitted his angst over the second-quarter incident sat in the pit of his stomach after the Cats’ 22-point win over the Crows at Simonds Stadium.

The 28-year-old remonstrated with Matt and Brad Crouch after Geelong skipper Joel Selwood was taken to ground in a heavy tackle.

Hawkins’ 200-game milestone appears set to be marred by an AFL ban after he made contact with Crouch’s jaw – an observation he disputes.

“It was a bit of a funny one … on a night when there was a bit of push and shove I felt like I got him in the chest,” Hawkins said on ABC Radio.

“I know there’s obviously been a lot of talk about jumper punches but in no way did I intend to hit him high after it had been pretty well talked about through the week.

“I suppose it’s out of my hands now, but I feel like I didn’t get him high but we’ll wait and see what happens.”

Hawkins said he felt bad about the possible outcome of the incident for a while after the game but his thoughts quickly turned to the Cats’ bye round.

Coach Chris Scott fears the ill-timed punch could result in the spearhead copping an undeserved suspension for the second time in as many years.

The AFL flagged its intention to crack down on the practice of jumper punching after Richmond skipper Trent Cotchin controversially escaped with a fine for his blow to Docker Lachie Neale’s face three weeks ago.

The incident is certain to attract the attention of the match review panel, who could choose to either fine Hawkins or issue him with a one-match ban.

Hawkins was considered unlucky to be suspended for one game last year for a glancing blow to the throat of GWS co-captain Phil Davis.

“I think it will be bigger than it should be or would have been if there wasn’t the focus on it right at the moment,” Scott said on Friday night.

“We are believers that they should be consistent with those things.

“Obviously with Tom the footage will go back to the Phil Davis one – we think it is different to that.

“We thought he was very unlucky then, we think this one is more of a push than anything.”

Scott said he believed a fine was the appropriate penalty for low-level incidents such as the one involving Hawkins and Crouch.

But he could not rule out the prospect of the MRP being swayed by the public furore around jumper punching.

“How could you not be?” he said.

“I actually have a lot of confidence in them but I think they would be aware of the potential to be influenced.”