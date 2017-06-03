Injured Crotty in doubt for All Blacks

Ryan Crotty is in doubt for the All Blacks’ Tests against Samoa and the British and Irish Lions, after suffering a rib injury while playing for the Crusaders.

In a sight that won’t have pleased New Zealand coach Steve Hansen, a hunched-over Crotty left the field midway through the second half of his team’s 25-22 Super Rugby win over the Highlanders in Christchurch.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said inside centre Crotty had suffered rib cartilage damage, potentially sidelining him for several weeks.

“He’s done a rib cartilage, so I think that Steve Hansen will be tucking into his notebook and thinking who’s next,” Robertson said.

Crotty, who started 11 Tests last year, has been favoured to wear No.12 in the three-Test series against the Lions starting on June 24.

The 28-year-old is at the head of a list of versatile midfield candidates, which includes Sonny Bill Williams, Anton Lienert-Brown, Malakai Fekitoa and George Moala.

Crotty has been in fine form in recent weeks and was among the game’s best on Saturday afternoon before being forced off after a relatively innocuous blow.

Another concern to emerge from the Super Rugby game was a head knock suffered by Highlanders captain Ben Smith, who left the ground for a concussion test soon after halftime and didn’t return.

Smith, who seemed to suffer the knock when his head hit the ground in a tackle, is a near-certain selection to start for the All Blacks at fullback, if fit.