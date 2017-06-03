Juventus vs Real Madrid 2017 UEFA Champions League Final live stream, TV guide, start time, date

2.1 SECONDS: This is the fastest goal you'll ever see

Juventus and Real Madrid will go head to head looking to take the ultimate prize in the 2017 UEFA Champions League with a start time of 4:45am AEST on Sunday 4 June.

For Australian viewers looking to watch the match, it is being televised through BeIN Sports, which means there’s a number of different ways available to watch it.

Since BeIN is now available directly through Foxtel, that is probably the simplest of the lot – if you’ve got a Foxtel connection with sports access, you’ll be able to watch through there.

The match will be shown live on BeIN Sports 1, so if you are watching Foxtel through your TV, simply set your channel to No.281 at the right time, and you’re good to go.

If you’re looking for a live stream of the BeIN coverage, you’ll need to do so using either the Foxtel Go or Foxtel Play apps.

Foxtel Go is a service that you should receive free with your Foxtel subscription, and you can use it across a variety of devices.

Foxtel Play is essentially the same service, but costs a subscription fee, and is the way to go for those who don’t have an existing Foxtel subscription, and would prefer to live stream rather than watch on TV. It has a two-week free trial available for new customers.

Of course, you also have the option of cutting out the middle man and going directly through BeIN in order to access their coverage.

BeIN allows you to purchase a monthly live streaming service of all their channels which you can use on phones, tablets and computers.

Alternatively, you can also access BeIN through fetch tv – only BeIN Sports 1 is available through this service, but that’s no problem here as that’s where the final is being shown.

The coverage begins at 4:40am AEST, and is scheduled to wind up two hours later at 6:40am AEST.