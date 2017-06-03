New Zealand Barbarians vs British and Irish Lions live stream: How to watch the opening tour match online or on TV

The much anticipated British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand gets underway as they take on the Provincial Barbarians. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to watching and streaming the match, which will be played on Saturday, June 3 at 5:35pm (AEST).

The match in Whangarei will mark the start of a month long tour which sees the Lions take on the All Blacks in a three-Test series, as well as play matches against all of New Zealand’s Super Rugby clubs, the New Zealand Maroi All Blacks and this one against the Barbarians.

The Barbarians are made up of players from New Zealand’s provincial unions – hence the name ‘New Zealand Provincial Barbarians’.

How to watch the match on TV

In Australia, Fox Sports have the exclusive rights to every match of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand. That includes the three Test matches and every tour game against the Barbarians and Super Rugby clubs.

In all, there are ten matches throughout the tour, generally with two per week – one on the weekend and one on a Tuesday or Wednesday night. The match against the All Blacks will all be played on the weekend.

This match against the Barbarians is scheduled to kick-off at 5:35pm (AEST), with Fox Sports beginning their coverage at 5:30pm.

With plenty of Super Rugby games on over the weekend, it means they will have half an hour to fill between 5pm (AEST) and kick-off.

Their coverage is scheduled to end at 7:20pm (AEST) in order for them to switch focus to the remaining Super Rugby matches, with the Brumbies taking on the Rebels at 7:30pm.

How to live stream the match online

Because Fox Sports are the broadcaster of the Lions tour in Australia, the only way to stream the matches online will be through the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps which you are able to use on your tablet, smartphone or laptop.

The times of the stream will be the exact same as those on TV, as the service allows you to directly stream Foxtel channels.

Foxtel Go requires an active subscription to the Foxtel sports pack, with the streaming service included. Foxtel Play is better if you only want to live stream sport without having a Foxtel TV installation.