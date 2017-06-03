New Zealand Barbarians vs British and Irish Lions: International Rugby live scores, blog

The opening match of the highly anticipated British and Irish Lions 2017 tour is finally upon us, the tourists up against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei with kick off scheduled for 5:35pm AEST.

While the match is not expected to be much of a contest, there will still be great interest in this match to see how the Lions are shaping up in their first hit out while many of the Barbarians will be looking to impress, up against some of the best players in the world.

The opening match of the tour will be important for the Lions, as they have stated themselves as setting the ‘tone’ for the tour and Coach Warren Gatland has not disappointed, naming a quality side to kick things off.

The side has a tonne of experience of experience in the pack, Rory Best at hooker, Alan Wyn Jones at lock, tour Captain Sam Warburton starting on the flank, while the form of Toby Faletau will intrigue many after the late withdrawal of Billy Vunipola from the tour due to injury.

The backline too will be guided by the experienced duo of Greg Laidlaw at halfback and Jonny Sexton at first five while there is pace and excitement to burn out wide for the Lions, Johnathan Joseph and Stuart Hogg two players to keep an eye on while many Australasians will be interested in the performance of Ben Te’o, named at second five today and will be familiar to many observers from his days in Rugby League, having represented Queensland and Australia, now an English representative.

The biggest talking point for the Barbarians has been the sub plot of the Gatland’s son, Bryn Gatland, a Blues player being named to start at first five against his Father’s side and the rising star has quite a task on his hands against this quality side.

The barbarians are made up of 14 provincial unions from around New Zealand and while the majority are selected from Premiership and Championship unions, special mention should be made of Peter Rowe, named Vice Captain from the bench and a long time Wanganui stalwart, representing the Heartland of New Zealand Rugby.

Tip

Lions by 50 and some. It is difficult not to see anything but a one-sided victory for the tourists given the calibre and experience of their side in what we hope will be an entertaining and vibrant affair.

Join us from 5:35pm AEST for kick off as we bring you all the action live from Whangarei as we finally get this long anticipated tour underway.