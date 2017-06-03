New Zealand Barbarians vs British and Irish Lions start time: When is the opening match of the Lions tour? Date, venue, squads, broadcast information

The British and Irish Lions will commence their tour of New Zealand with a match against the Provincial Barbarians at Toll Stadium in Whangarei. The match is scheduled to kick-off on Saturday, June 3 at 5:35pm (AEST).

Key Game Information Kick-off: 5:35pm (AEST)

Venue: Toll Stadium, Whangarei

TV: Live, Fox Sports

Online: Live, Foxtel Go/Foxtel Play

Betting: Lions $1.01, Barbarians $19

Squads

New Zealand Barbarians

1. Aidan Ross (Bay of Plenty)

2. Sam Anderson-Heather – captain (Otago)

3. Oliver Jager (Canterbury)

4. Josh Goodhue (Northland)

5. Keepa Mewett (Bay of Plenty)

6. James Tucker (Waikato)

7. Lachlan Boshier (Taranaki)

8. Mitchell Dunshea (Canterbury)

9. Jack Stratton (Canterbury)

10. Bryn Gatland (North Harbour)

11. Sevu Reece (Waikato)

12. Dwayne Sweeney (Waikato)

13. Inga Finau (Canterbury)

14. Sam Vaka (Counties Manukau)

15. Luteru Laulala (Counties Manukau)

16. Andrew Makalio (Tasman)

17. Tolu Fahamokioa (Wellington)

18. Marcel Renata (Auckland)

19. Matt Matich (Northland)

20. Peter Rowe – vice captain (Wanganui)

21. Richard Judd (Bay of Plenty)

22. Jonah Lowe (Hawke’s Bay)

23. Junior Ngaluafe (Southland)

British and Irish Lions

Stuart Hogg, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Joseph, Ben Te’o, Tommy Seymour, Jonathan Sexton, Greig Laidlaw, Toby Faletau, Sam Warburton (capt), Ross Moriarty, Iain Henderson, Alun Wyn Jones, Kyle Sinckler, Rory Best, Joe Marler. Interchange: Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Tadhg Furlong, George Kruis, Justin Tipuric, Rhys Webb, Owen Farrell, Jared Payne

Broadcast Information

In Australia, Fox Sports have the exclusive rights to every match of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand. That includes the three Test matches and every tour game against the Barbarians and Super Rugby clubs.

In all, there are ten matches throughout the tour, generally with two per week – one on the weekend and one on a Tuesday or Wednesday night. The match against the All Blacks will all be played on the weekend.

This match against the Barbarians is scheduled to kick-off at 5:35pm (AEST), with Fox Sports beginning their coverage at 5:30pm.

There will be half an hour of dead time to fill between roughly 5pm and 5:30pm though, with the Super Rugby game on beforehand due to finish around the top of the hour.

Their coverage is scheduled to end at 7:20pm (AEST) in order for them to switch focus to the remaining Super Rugby matches, with the Brumbies taking on the Rebels at 7:30pm.

Because Fox Sports are the broadcaster of the Lions tour in Australia, the only way to stream the matches online will be through the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps which you are able to use on your tablet, smartphone or laptop.

Foxtel Go requires an active subscription to the Foxtel sports pack, with the streaming service included. Foxtel Play is better if you only want to live stream sport without having a Foxtel TV installation.