North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans: NRL live scores, blog

After producing an entertaining affair earlier in the season, the North Queensland Cowboys will take their turn to host the Gold Coast Titans, hoping Johnathan Thurston will be back on the paddock. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).
The game in reference, played during Round 4 saw a brave and understrength Titans outfit put on a brilliant display at home, but ultimately come up short in a high-scoring, entertaining affair to the tune of 32-26.
Now it’s the Cowboys turn to host the Queensland derby, and they will be hoping it’s Johnathan Thurston’s first game for the club in over a month.
He has struggled with injuries and missed State of Origin 1, but is once again on the reserves list for the Cowboys.
Nonetheless, the Cowboys have had other injury problems to deal with as their season slumped below expectations. Both Lachlan Coote and Jake Granville have been watching on from the sidelines, while veteran prop Matt Scott is out for the season.
Leading into the Origin round with Granville and Coote back on the field, alongside Michael Morgan who picked up his game considerably, they put in two much-improved performances, one for a win over the Bulldogs and the other a loss to the Sharks.
Coming out of the bye, the refreshed Cowboys will be looking to put in a charge for the top four during the second half of the season, but that needs to start here with the side currently sitting in seventh position.
If we are talking about teams playing understrength, then the Titans are at the top of the list. Even though they are getting back towards full strength now, they spent a considerable chunk of time with injuries left, right and centre.
It’s hard to remember a game this season where they have finished with four fit players on the bench, and at one point, leading into a stirring win against the Cronulla Sharks they had ten or more players out with injury, including Jarryd Hayne.
Hayne in a lot of ways holds the fate of the Titans in his hands. After some less than average club form, he turned it on for New South Wales on Wednesday, and will now need to carry that back to the Titans.
For Hayne, it’s also about not overplaying his hand and allowing the creative combinations to work, with Ashley Taylor, Kane Elgey, Tyrone Roberts and Nathan Peats all doing good things so far in 2017. If they can do that, then there is no reason they won’t knock over the Cowboys.
The Titans currently sit out of the top eight with four wins from 11 games.
It’s worth noting both teams have made no changes from their last performance a fortnight ago.
Prediction
It’s hard to see the Titans picking up a win on the road, particularly if Thurston is back. Still, the experience of Morgan, Granville and Coote will power the hosts over the line in an entertaining encounter.
Cowboys by 6.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage from 7:30pm (AEST)
8:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:39pm | ! Report
50′ – TRY COWBOYS, COEN HESS
The Cowboys are going to keep pushing for six and the lead here. Fensom with the first run at the sticks before Hess runs back on an angle, straight past where the ruck was and he runs into a gap to score next to the sticks. Lovely pass from Granville as he switched from left to right.
Hess knows how to find the tryline. End of story.
Cowboys 10
Titans 8
8:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:38pm | ! Report
49′ – The Cowboys bring it onto the attack now with Thompson taking on the line on play 3 before Lowe goes down the right edge, picking up a penalty about 20 out.
Cowboys 6
Titans 8
8:37pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:37pm | ! Report
48′ – Couple of plays going nowhere for the Titans before Hurrell goes straight through the line, brought to ground approaching halfway by Coote. They quickly continue rolling forward before Elgey bombs on the spot, Hayne coming up with it before Wallace is forced to kick, finding Bowen who is in some space and pulled down on halfway.
Cowboys 6
Titans 8
8:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:36pm | ! Report
46′ – The Cowboys with the scrum ten metres out and it’s Morgan drifting across the defence before passing to Lowe who is tackled. Hess winds up at the posts now before they come left from Coote to Bowen and he is taken ten metres out in an awkward looking tackle. Time off, but Bowen will be okay to continue after looking to go down awkwardly. Right from Thompson to Morgan now who steps right, left, right, left and then goes back to the middle for Granville who is eventually put down. Last play and Morgan grubbers with Roberts scooping it up.
Cowboys 6
Titans 8
8:34pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:34pm | ! Report
45′ – Roberts with the drop out and the first two runs from Hess and Taumalolo have them back inside 20. Now they spread left and Don bats a ball down, preventing an easy try in the corner.
Cowboys 6
Titans 8
8:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:33pm | ! Report
44′ – The Cowboys bring it away from the restart through Lowe and Hess before Taumalolo winds up with a 20 metre run over halfway, not able to find support for an offload. Granville from dummy half now before Fensom goes inside 30. Last play and Morgan kicks high with Copley taking it, then being driven back to the ingoal.
Dropout coming up.
Cowboys 6
Titans 8
8:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:32pm | ! Report
43′ – The Titans with the scrum to bring it away from their own end and it’s Copley to have the first run. Pulu with the next down the right before Taylor takes on the line, makes it to halfway and then is shut down by Gavin Cooper. Elgey inside to Wallace now before Pulu goes short at the line for Greenwood. Last play and Elgey kicks high with Coote taking it, but then taken in the air.
Tyrone Roberts isn’t done with that confirmation either. Little bit of a spark up.
Cowboys 6
Titans 8
8:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:30pm | ! Report
41′ – Big-hitting start to the second half right there. Taumalolo back into a two-man tackle from Pulu and Boyle. North Queensland recover from that though, completing a solid set up to halfway before Morgan kicks down the right-hand side, finding the sideline by a matter of millimetres.
Cowboys 6
Titans 8
8:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:28pm | ! Report
40′ – Teams are back for the second half. Titans to kick-off.
Cowboys 6
Titans 8
8:16pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:16pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?