NRL Round 13 predictions (part two): Dogs and Panthers set for Sunday showdown

A 2016 elimination final rematch closes round 13 of the 2017 NRL season as Western Sydney rivals the Bulldogs and Panthers do battle in what is set to be an incredibly important game for the finals aspirations of both sides.

Sydney Roosters versus Brisbane Broncos

Saturday, 3 June

Kick-off: 5:30pm at Allianz Stadium

The fourth-placed Broncos visit the fifth-placed Roosters in an appetising game on Saturday afternoon. The Broncos have won six games in a row on their way to an 8-4 record. The Roosters have an identical record so far this season and have won their past three. These two sides met earlier this season in Round 6, when the Broncos crushed the Chooks 32-8.

In team news the Roosters will recall Origin stars Mitchell Pearce, Blake Ferguson, Dylan Napa, Boyd Cordner and Aidan Guerra. The Roosters played some inspired football last weekend in Canberra despite having to defend for large portions of the game. An eight-point loss to an almost full-strength Raiders was an admirable result considering their omissions.

The Broncos started slowly against the Warriors in New Zealand and were disappointing. This weekend they welcome back all of their Origin players except for Anthony Milford, who is dealing with a concussion. Benji Marshall will get his second consecutive start for the Broncos.

The Roosters will be keen to avenge their loss to the Broncos in Round 6 and the Broncos players who played State of Origin will be keen to put in a much better performance than they did on Wednesday night, when many of them underperformed. The loss of Anthony Milford is big for the Broncos and I think that tips the scales in the Roosters favour.

Prediction: Roosters by seven.

North Queensland Cowboys versus Gold Coast Titans

Saturday, 3 June

Kick-off: 7:30pm at 1300 SMILES Stadium

Intra-state rivals the Cowboys and Titans will do battle for a second time this season on Saturday night after the Cowboys defeated the Titans 32-26 in a high scoring affair on the Gold Coast in Round 4.

The Cowboys were impressive in their last game against the Sharks – for a half. That game was flipped after half-time and the Sharks dominated the second period for an 18-14 victory. Gold Coast had some impressive wins recently over the Storm and Sharks but came crashing down against the Sea Eagles and were handsomely beaten 30-10.

Both sides have named unchanged line-ups from their last start. Johnathan Thurston was named in the reserves but is unlikely to feature. I believe this game will once again be a high-scoring affair because many Titans games have been this season. Michael Morgan and Jarryd Hayne will both be back from State of Origin duty. Thurston was the difference in the last game these two sides played and his omission is a large one.

I fancy the Titans will ask more questions of the Cowboys defensively, and without Thurston to direct his team around the field the Cowboys won’t have enough points in them.

Prediction: Gold Coast by four.

Manly Sea Eagles versus Canberra Raiders

Sunday, 4 June

Kick-off: 2:00pm at Lottoland

Canberra will be looking for three wins in a row as they visit Manly on Sunday afternoon. Josh Papalii returns for the visitors replacing Luke Bateman who has a thumb injury. The Sea Eagles are unchanged.

These two sides last met in Round 8 this year in Canberra where the Sea Eagles grabbed the two points in golden point thanks to a controversial penalty goal. Despite a second half capitulation to the Broncos three weeks ago, the Sea Eagles have had an impressive month of football and will fancy their chances against the Raiders this weekend.

Canberra haven’t been convincing in their last two victories, particularly last weekend, when they were heavily favoured to defeat the Roosters. Canberra’s attack is certainly not as smooth as it was last season, and despite repeat sets and more possession than their opponents they are failing to make inroads on the scoreboard. The Eels and an undermanned Roosters are not in the same class as this Manly side this year, so this is a much sterner test for the Green Machine.

Manly have been defeated by the Storm, Dragons and Eels at home this season and will be looking for a signature win against one of their top-eight competitors this weekend. I still haven’t seen enough from Canberra to warrant tipping them with any confidence. Their performances remain patchy and they let inferior sides hang around for too long. Manly should win this game if they consider themselves a top-eight side.

Prediction: Manly by eight.

Canterbury Bulldogs versus Penrith Panthers

Sunday, 4 June

Kick-off: 4:00pm at ANZ Stadium

The most intriguing clash of Round 13 is left to last when the Dogs will host the Panthers. A rematch of last season’s elimination final, these sides are 11th and 10th respectively on the table and will be looking for an important win to boost their ladder positions.

Brett Morris, Josh Jackson and David Klemmer return to the Dogs side in place of Marcelo Montoya, Asipeli Fine and Francis Tualau. For the Panthers, Bryce Cartwright is out with a knee injury, shifting Matt Moylan to five-eighth and Dylan Edwards to fullback. In an added boost for the Panthers, Josh Mansour returns at wing in place of Peta Hiku. Mitch Rein is at hooker for the injured Peter Wallace.

There was a lot more pressure on the Panthers at the beginning of the year, so their performances have been incredibly underwhelming thus far. They have been dreadful in first halves this year and this is where the Dogs must capitalise. I don’t believe the Dogs have the firepower to do so, however.

Penrith need this win much more than the Dogs do at the moment. Dylan Edwards is a capable fullback and Mitch Rein has a wealth of first-grade experience. Hopefully the Origin week has settled the Panthers squad as none of them were on representative duty.

The Dogs will come out hard in the opening 20, but the Panthers will weather the storm. They might even surprise everyone and actually turn up during the first half for a change.

Prediction: Penrith by 12.