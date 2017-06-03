Origin 2: Mass clear-out up a given up north

Without stating the bleeding obvious from the fallout after the Maroons were pantsed by Blues in front of their own fans, expect some mass changes for the return bout in three weeks time.

It would not be surprising to see a changed line-up comprising the list at the bottom of this article.

Sacrificing Corey Oates for Valentine Holmes will be easier for the Maroons with more go-forward named in a revamped forward pack. We suspect the Maroons will go for speed in an all-or-nothing approach in Game 2.

Johnathan Thurston will be named but is 50-50 at best. If he’s ultimately ruled out, Anthony Milford would start on the pine with Michael Morgan starting. Tim Glasby could be a surprise bolter in place of either Gavin Cooper or Ethan Lowe.

If there is a chink in the Blues armour it is the outside backs that aren’t blessed with speed. Expect the Maroons to throw the ball wide early in an attempt to tire the Blues forward pack and lessen its influence in Game 2.

We witnessed some of the best defence seen by NSW in quite some time in the final quarter of the game, while some of the off-loading and support skill from the Queenslanders showed what they are capable of.

Blues fans would be happy if Walters only makes two to three changes, however, after the nature of the defeat, but the minimal impact of their forward pack creates a golden opportunity to blood some talented up and comers. This seems like a no-brainer, with experienced heads and greats of the game still vital cogs in the Maroon line-up. It’s highly likely NSW will name an unchanged side, with injury being the only exception that would force any changes.

The media is already starting to write the epitaph of the great Queensland dynasty but beware, a champion team or a champion player never rolls over and accepts their time is up; they come back with a lift in intensity and thrive when a new challenge presents itself. This drive is what got them there in the first place.

A lot of injuries and suspensions can occur between now and 21 June. Complacency and reading your own headlines is fraught with danger, and if NSW displays any of these traits, even in a minor way, Game 3 will be more than just a dead rubber with only pride at stake – not to mention the possible inclusion of a particular Johnathan Thurston.

Suggested team sheet