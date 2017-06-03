Queensland Oaks: Live race updates, results blog

With early issues of track location finally sorted out, it’s time for the runners to take centre stage and the Queensland Oaks to make a mark on the Group 1 calendar. Catch all the live race updates and results on The Roar from 3:59pm (AEST).

The Oaks will be run at Doomben this year instead of Eagle Farm after the later track was controversially deemed to be “an inferior racing surface,” by Racing Queensland chief executive Dr Eliot Forbes.

The half a million dollar prize packet makes it one of Queensland racing’s biggest attractions, with the three-year-old cast lighting up the 2,200 metre distance.

The race is shaping up to be a real day out for trainer Chris Waller who has no less than seven runners in the 16-horse field, including pre-race favourite Egg Tart.

With veteran jockey Kerrin McEvoy in the saddle, Egg Tart is coming into this one off the back of five wins on the trot in a seven-race career containing just one non-place finish.

The latest of those wins was a thriller in the Schweppes Oaks a month ago, just pipping Kenedna at the post by a short nose.

It’s going to be a tight field in behind Egg Tart with a string of runners looking good for the win.

The aforementioned Kenedna, the Hugh Bowman-ridden Dawn Wall, Ana Royale, the Darren Beadman-trained Pygmy, Isn’t She Elegant, Sharp Speedo, Blanco Cara and another Waller runner Baysa are all coming into the Oaks off the back of wins.

Dawn Wall looms as a real threat to the win having won four of her last five starts, with three of those being by more than a length.

The only trouble for the filly of Fastnet Rock and Mennetou will be lack of experience at his length, having never run at this distance before.

The only time she got up to 2,000 metres was a sluggish sixth place finish in her second last start at Rosehill Gardens where jockey Ben Melham couldn’t quite get her to hold out early, leaving her dropping off late.

Ana Royale has been a bit of a bridesmaid as of late, taking seven place finishes from her last eight starts, but only taking two wins in that time.

A third place finish in a tight Australasian Oaks at the beginning of May was followed up with a last start win at Morphettville in the SA Fillies Classic by nearly three lengths.

Oklahoma Girl and Shenandoah have the legs to sneak their way up to a place finish, while Pygmy and Blanco Cara sit as outside chances for the win.

Prediction

It’s hard to go past Egg Tart on this one, especially with the form she is in, having shot out of the gates in dominant fashion so far in her career.

Kenedna looks to be on the edge of breaking out as a true champion, but this may be another hurdle she falls short of.

1. Egg Tart

2. Kenedna

3. Ana Royale

Catch all the live race updates and results on The Roar from 3:59pm (AEST).