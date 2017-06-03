Why Queenslanders should be proud of Origin 1

I have never felt more proud of my northern blood than in the last 25 seconds of Origin 1 in 2017.

Yes, I am aware that we lost – and rather badly too, if I’m honest. The Queensland side of last Wednesday night is one I barely recognise from my formative years. I had my doubts going into the game – who were these pretenders in the place of Johnathan Thurston, Greg Inglis, Corey Parker and Billy Slater? Could they fill the shoes of these immortals?

It turns out they couldn’t.

So, sure, we lost, and by the highest margin ever conceded on our own turf, just to make it hurt all the worse – and taste even sweeter to those south of the border. I grew up in the era of Maroon dominance and was ill prepared for such a withering defeat and the sheer lack of fight we showed in those last 40 minutes.

Believe me, I now feel a lot more empathy for the NSW fans of the last 11 years.

It couldn’t have been easy suffering continuous defeats for the better part of a decade, forced to listen as boisterous Maroons fans screamed “Queenslander!” at a near deafening volume. NSW have earned this win. They deserve the joy of finally vanquishing a once immortal foe.

That does not mean I enjoyed it. And neither did the tens of thousands of Queensland fans who sat, humbled and bemused, for the latter half of Wednesday’s series opener. It was a frustrating display to watch, and the silence that descended through the hallowed halls of Lang Park seemed to reflect the dejection of those in maroon.

It is fair to say that I underestimated the depth of the Queensland spirit.

In the last 25 seconds of the game, where the prospect of winning had shifted from far off fantasy to statistical impossibility, the “Queenslander!” chant once again went around the stadium – a stadium that, based on the score, should have been little more than empty seats. But with 25 seconds to go, Suncorp was still full.

It wasn’t just full with those jubilant Blues fans who made the trip across the border – after getting all the appropriate shots of course – or those who hide among us as neighbours, friends and family for the other 362 days of the year. Suncorp Stadium was full of a defiant and loud sea of maroon who, despite the beating and inevitable ridicule awaiting them, were still proud of the 17 men who took the field for their state.

It has long been said that nothing makes a Queenslander rise like Origin. Turns out that notion is true not just for those talented enough to don the jersey but for the entire state. So, yes, we lost Origin 1 and, yes, it sucked. But I would caution NSW to remember: it takes a lot more than the events of Wednesday night for Queensland to beaten.

Win, lose or draw from here you can be sure Sydney-siders will hear the cries of “Queenslander!” all the way from Suncorp Stadium come Origin 3.