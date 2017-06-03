‘Saders stay unbeaten, 25-22

Perese's brilliant try gives Australia last minute U20 win over Wales

The South Island Classic lived up to its billing with the Crusaders pipping a spirited Highlanders outfit 25-22.

It was a heartbreaking result for the visitors who got within three points of the Crusaders for the second time this season.

All the early running was with the home side as they raced to a 12-0 lead thanks to tries from Mitchell Drummond and Seta Tamanivalu.

The Crusaders’ centres, Crotty and Goodhue, were running the show. A yellow card to Heiden Bedwell-Curtis threatened to halt their momentum but he too crossed for a try and they went in leading at the break 19-10.

In truth, the scoreline flattered the listless Highlanders who thankfully rallied in the second period.

Two quick-fire tries to Waisake Naholo signalled a titanic momentum shift and the score favoured the visitors 19-22 for much of the half.

Malakai Fekitoa turned in a tireless performance both in attack and defence to stamp his claim for an All Blacks starting spot.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks will be sweating on Ben Smith, who left the field concussed in the second half after a heavy collision with the turf.

The fighting spirit of the Crusaders can never be overlooked, and they continued to chip away, even when the passes weren’t sticking.

A penalty goal saw them draw level and the arm wrestle came down to the final moments.

Countless patient phases in midfield followed, as the Crusaders looked to force a penalty or get close enough for a field goal.

Mitch Hunt, who missed a penalty goal moments earlier, was the man to step up, swooping around behind the ruck and thumping a field goal from 44 metres out that only just crept over the crossbar.

The decisive kick came after the siren and sent the home fans into raptures.

It was a fittingly dramatic finish to a fantastic contest.

The Highlanders can feel unlucky to lose so late in the piece, but the Crusaders’ composure and will to win came to the fore yet again.

They remain unbeaten heading into the international break. All in all, a brilliant advertisement for New Zealand rugby ahead of the British & Irish Lions tour.