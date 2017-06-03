Saturday sure things: Doomben preview

Eagle Farm will be warming the pine for at least the next six months, so we can focus on Doomben as they take over for the remainder of the Brisbane Winter Carnival starting this Saturday with Queensland Oaks.

It looks like there’ll be a few winners to be had, so here is my look at the key races.

Race 4, 2:00pm – Pages Event Equipment Hire PJ O’Shea Stakes 2200 metres

With a firm track, I’m really keen on Preferment. This horse dodged the Doomben Cup due to the wet track and I think this meeting could well be dominated by those with fresh legs, and we know he has the class and quality. Single Gaze did a super job in the Doomben Cup, and though it’s been up a while, she is racing so well and the rise to 2200 metres is no issue. Cylinder Beach is a query beyond 2000 metres, but he closed off okay late in the Doomben Cup and does have a turn of foot.

Preferment on top, ahead of Single Gaze, Cylinder Beach and High Church.

Race 6, 4:20pm – Ascot Green Moreton Cup 1200 metres

Forgive a good horse for one bad run – that should be applied to Splurge. It had no hope when back and wide in a slowly run race – Jungle Edge did frank that form – but he’s back on top of the ground here with a more genuine tempo. He’ll take some beating.

The Virginian has to be seriously respected here. Due to his SP, most just thought his Stradbroke placing last year was a fluke. Make no mistake, he is one classy animal and that fresh win was outstanding. Siegfried is a Doomben specialist who has had a little break between runs, and one thing we know is that he will be very strong at the end of 1200 metres.

Landed with Splurge, to beat The Virginian, Siegfried and Strawberry Boy.

Race 7, 3:59pm – Treasury Brisbane Queensland Oaks 2200 metres.

If you’ve been following me on Twitter, you will know I love Egg Tart and have been on her back as a Queensland Oaks horse since before her first up run. She hasn’t let me down yet and won an SA Oaks in the process, but this is her grand final – she’ll eat up the 2200 metres. She was trialled like Black Caviar last week, so I just don’t see her being beaten.

Kenedna has been up an eternity but continues to race so well, and her win in the Roses was great. From the Roses, one for value is definitely Mia Rosa. She was a month between runs there and up to 2000 metres from 1400 metres. She’s a must for exotics.

All over Egg Tart, with next best being Kenedna, Mia Rosa and Ana Royale.