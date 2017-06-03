State of Origin Game 1: Change is in the air

2005 – that’s the last time I actually saw a Blues side genuinely dominate the Maroons. If you cast your mind back, it was probably also the last time NSW had a great team, with Andrew Johns and Danny Buderus leading the charge.

In Game 1 of this year’s series there was a real 2005 vibe in the air. When NSW’s side was announced I felt confident about our chances for perhaps the first time since those glory days.

For once it was a side selected with the intention of winning against the opposition, not simply trying to survive, and ultimately that’s the biggest change that has emerged after one game. Attitude.

NSW actually played like a side that believed they could win, wanted to attack and for once was not simply trying to minimise the error rate.

How refreshing was it to see a side having a red-hot go and not simply relying on structure and set play after set play? It was a great break from the monotony of second-man plays that have now become synonymous with the NRL week in week out.

Tigers fans will unfortunately be all too familiar with the monotony that is mediocrity this season, including the weekly performances of James Tedesco and Aaron Woods, who have been poor in 2017 to say the least. But Origin is a different beast, and although Woods was nothing more than serviceable, Tedesco put in one of the all-time great origin performances.

Two try-saving tackles and countless clean-ups in addition to injecting himself into the attack brilliantly. Someone ought to tell Donald Trump that building a wall is not necessary; just get Teddy to guard the border.

The fact that Tedesco could not quite claim the man of the match honours was also indicative of just how good Andrew Fifita was. Much like Tedesco, Fifita also produced one of the all-time great origin performances. It was at times like watching a sumo wrestler barrel through children at a playground!

The other points of interest for NSW fan’s going into Game 1 were the debutants and the return of Mitchell Pearce.

Nathan Peats finally arrived on the origin arena in place of Robbie Farah, and he didn’t disappoint. Peats clocked up the most amount of movement ever recorded in an Origin encounter (8.1 kilometres), provided slick service from dummy half and contributed 53 tackles in a brilliant first effort.

Similarly, Jake Trbojevic, who has already proved himself at international level, had a tremendous impact from the bench. His agility and aggression were perfectly suited to the origin arena.

And what of Pearce? I will state from the outset, as I have several times in the past, that I am no fan of Pearce and was jumping for joy when the girl in the yellow dress blocked his pathway to the side.

I’m also not about to say ‘credit where it’s due’. Despite it being Pearce’s best origin performance – admittedly it’s a low bar – there were still some concerning moments that we’ve come to expect from the son of Junior at this level.

There was a kick straight into the line that killed momentum for a good ten minutes, there was a kick that offered Queensland a seven-tackle set and he butchered a try when the Maroons were shot by holding onto the ball, turning inside out and then throwing it with his opposite hand when all that was required was quick service to the right.

But he took on the line, played with purpose, was energetic in defence and executed what was a clear game plan from coach Laurie Daley to target and tire Corey Oates with a litany of bombs.

Pearce has done enough to retain his jumper for Game 2 and resultantly the rest of the series.

As Pearce has typically been Queensland’s biggest ally over the last decade, it’s only appropriate we jump from him to the Maroons.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters spoke about loyalty leading up to the announcement of his side. That loyalty approach saw incumbent fullback Darius Boyd retained in the custodial role and struggling prop Nate Myles named in the starting side.

I begin with these two players, because with this article discussing a wave of change, Walters needs to apply it to these two.

Many reviews of Game 1 have suggested that Boyd’s performance warranted a six out of ten. Clearly I was watching a different game. A more appropriate rating sits around the two out of ten mark.

Boyd struggled to inject himself into the attack, refused to provide any kick returns and was almost completely unnoticeable across the 80 minutes. When you consider he was preferred over arguably the greatest fullback of all-time, Billy Slater, then it’s a no-brainer that you need to make the switch for Game 2.

As to where that leaves Boyd, it’s either on the wing or he is out. Dane Gagai is safe as he was one of Queensland’s best performers in Game 1. Corey Oates’ position is less secure. While he was safe under the high ball and scored the Maroons’ only try, his lack of agility was badly exposed. NSW peppered him with bombs all night and with a solid kick chase it meant Oates could never wind up, which is realistically the only time he is of any danger.

But it’s not as simple as switching out a solid Oates for an underperforming but proven Boyd when you consider that an Australian winger was left out of the squad altogether. Valentine Holmes is a game-breaker and an x-factor. Anthony Milford is of a similar ilk and was the most threatening player on the park for the Maroons on debut.

Finding room for Slater and Holmes could be tricky, but there is always the average Justin O’Neil that could be removed.

Johnathan Thurston’s perceived return for Game 2 will cause some happy headaches for Walters, who will now be forced to decide between Milford and Michael Morgan as the bench utility.

But even with the return of the world’s best player it’s hard to see the Maroons coming back from the annihilation that was Game 1, particularly in front of a sold-out Sydney crowd.

The Blues are full of in-form players and young stars in the prime of their careers. For the first time in a long time it’s a squad that plays as a cohesive team.