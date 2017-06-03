Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

Awesome Dugan try ruined by de Belin's 'out of the play' run

Two of the game’s heavyweights, the Sydney Roosters and the Brisbane Broncos, go toe-to-toe this Saturday in a match that is shaping up to be a precursor for Finals football. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 5:30pm AEST.

The Roosters play host to the Broncos at Allianz Stadium at a ground which is more likely to resemble shades of Suncorp.

Robinson has named five of his Origin representatives to back up only to be outdone by Bennett’s six.

Whether these players run out on Saturday night rests firmly on the shoulders of the club’s coaching staff.

Fingers crossed they give us what we all want. A game with finals intensity with a touch of Origin flair.

Coming off losses in Canberra and Auckland respectively, both sides will be searching to put last week behind them with a win.

While being without Mitchell Pearce is nothing new for the Sydney Roosters, winning games in his absence has always been a formidable task.

Last week, the tricolours were able to push Canberra for the full 80 only to come away empty-handed, not only in the absence of their halfback, but in the absence of inspirational leaders Cordner, Napa, Guerra and Test winger, Blake Ferguson.

The Broncos made the trip across the the Tasman to face a hungry Warriors outfit that overpowered and out enthused their makeshift forward pack.

While Bennett refused to make excuses for the loss, he must be pleased to have the luxury of calling upon a Marshall and a Mead in what is often a tumultuous time for the club.

This week’s a different story and a vastly different team with Wayne’s big guns back on deck for this colossal clash.

The makeup of both sides rests on the fallout from Origin 1. Providing there’s no injuries and Pearce recovers from Wednesday night’s concussion in time, then he’ll slot back in alongside Guerra, Ferguson, Cordner and Napa at the expense of Tetevano, Cornish, Collins, Smith and Watson.

Bennett’s Broncos are set to be bolstered with over 1200 games of experience. While they welcome back Boyd, Oates, Thaiday, Gillett, McGuire and Milford pending a concussion test, arguably their biggest addition is that of hooker Andrew McCullough.

In 2017 he sits as the game’s top tackler at an average of 51.6 tackles per game. No doubt Brisbane fans will be breathing a sigh of relief with the news of his inclusion, particularly after their side missed a whopping 45 tackles against the Warriors.

There’s plenty of strike power out wide for the Roosters even without Shaun Kenny-Dowall. At just 19 and 20 years of age, Latrell Mitchell and Joseph Manu are shaping up to have big futures in the NRL.

Throw in the threat of Dally M darkhorse Luke Keary and the composure of the evergreen Michael Gordon at the back, and it’s no surprise to see that the club is ranked second in the comp for line breaks. Brisbane’s defence will need to be on song if they are to shut the Chooks out.

The Broncos will be looking to get back in the winners’ circle after they had their 6-match winning streak snapped across the Tasman.

The task doesn’t get any easier against a formidable Roosters pack boasting a number of representative players.

With their entire back row backing up from Origin the ownice will be on the likes of Glenn, Blair and Sims to match it up front and allow the backs cash in.

One of the backs that’s been doing just that is centre James Roberts. Currently he sits just one try behind ladder leader Jordan Rapana with 10 four pointers to his name. Coming off a last start double, he’ll be looking to top that list and get across the stripe yet again.

It’s been almost two months since their 1, 6, 7 and 9 combined. That all changes come Saturday night with Brisbane’s spine set to reunite for the first time since Round 6. Provided they gel and combinations stick, the Broncos will go a long way to shoring up a place in the top four.

Funnily enough, Round 6 was the last time these sides met with Brisbane romping home 32-8 in a high tempo affair. Milford was the main destroyer that night alongside Tautau Moga who benefitted from the Broncos willingness to spread the ball wide.

Brisbane will feel confident of overcoming the Roosters having won 3 out of the past 4 matches against them but will need to rewrite the record books somewhat having not won at Allianz since 2012.

Prediction

At the halfway mark of season we find both sides seeking to solidify themselves in the top four. The Roosters recent performances have seen them emerge as a real premiership threat whilst the same can be said for Brisbane.

If the Broncos so called ‘Origin Hangover’ still exists, then they’re only in the the ‘pre-drinks phase.’ That aside, the home side are a formidable foe in their own backyard, and that should be enough to get them over the line. We’re in for a classic.

Roosters by four.