Tahs finals hopes gone as Chiefs claim victory

An attacking exhibition has seen the Chiefs secure victory over a gallant Waratahs outfit.

Over 70 points were scored tonight as both teams showcased their attacking potency on the park in a bid to keep their respective seasons alive.

After a tight first half where only 21 points were scored, the game came to life in the second half with the Chiefs and Waratahs going blow for blow.

The Chiefs’ 18 point head-start in the first half was simply too much for NSW to peg back however, and so their season officially comes to an end tonight.

The Chiefs meanwhile remain well and truly in the hunt for a finals birth but there will be concerns surrounding their defence.

Despite dominating for large portions of the contest, the Chiefs struggled significantly against a Waratahs side that made plenty of linebreaks against a normally resolute defensive outfit.

Overall, the Waratahs once again proved in attack that they have the weaponry required to test any team in Super Rugby.

Unfortunately, some poor defensive decisions and ill-discipline (two yellow cards) cost them dearly again.

For the neutral fan however, this was a great game of rugby and a great advertisement for Super Rugby’s quality.