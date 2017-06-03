Tigers trump tired North

Richmond have cruised to a 35-point victory over North Melbourne on the back of a dominant third quarter.

After an untidy but entertaining first half, the Kangaroos held a slender two-point lead, but soon saw it evaporate as the Tigers slammed home six goals to one to take control of the game.

The match was played at a rapid pace early, with ball pinging from one end to the other. After a sluggish start saw the Tigers surrender the first two goals, Dustin Martin was the catalyst for his side, as Richmond responded with the next three.

Dubbed the ‘Dusty Derby’ – due to the alleged multi-million-dollar contract on offer from the Kangaroos – Martin looked a class above tonight, giving North Melbourne and their fans a first-hand display of his footballing prowess.

With 38 disposals, 9 clearances and 2 goals, Martin was unstoppable around the ground, putting in a performance which is sure to shorten his Brownlow odds.

Despite Martin’s brilliance, wayward kicking in front of goal and poor disposal efficiency hurt the Tigers, as North capitalised on their chances booting 5.2 in the second quarter, earing a 2-point lead in the process.

However, the Kangaroos capitulated in the 3rd term.

In a display of ill-disciplined football which is sure to have incensed coach Brad Scott, North Melbourne gifted the Tigers three 50 metre penalties within the opening 5 minutes of the quarter.

It didn’t get any prettier for the Kangaroos, as countless turnovers fuelled Richmond’s attack. Had the Tigers not been wasteful in front of goal, their 28-point lead at three-quarter time would have been much greater.

North Melbourne lifted late in the match behind the workman like play of Sam Gibson (25 disposals, 1 goal) and Robbie Tarrant (24 disposals, 8 marks) but it was far too late, with Tigers climbing into the top four with the victory.

With both teams now heading into their bye, the Tigers look set to make a return to the finals, while the Kangaroos season has been put on life support.