Wright winner wrecks wilted West Coast

A Peter Wright goal in the dying minutes has handed West Coast their third successive defeat, as Gold Coast have breathed some life into their spluttering season.

The lead never pushed out beyond a couple of goals either way, but the Suns had the chances throughout and just didn’t take them.

It looked as though the Eagles were going to get out of jail until Gold Coast found something late.

It was a game that won’t be remembered for much other than the day we put a line through the Eagles as a premiership threat.

They weren’t confronted with a relentless machine, just a spirited but wasteful Suns outfit, but apparently that was too much for them. They will rue this one.

The Suns were led by Gary Ablett – 36 touches and tireless running. Michael Barlow, Jack Martin and Jarryd Lyons all worked hard as well to give Gold Coast the sway in the middle.

West Coast had few winners; Drew Petrie rolled the clock back with a nice all round display, Sam Mitchell and Dom Sheed got plenty of it also.

At the other end, Jack Darling couldn’t get near it when his team needed him most.

The Suns are back in the running, albeit for a week. For the Eagles, suddenly they could be out of the eight by week’s end.

Final score

Gold Coast Suns 11.14.80

West Coast Eagles 11.11.77