Arum offers Pacquiao for McGregor, but White is not interested

Top Rank Ceo Bob Arum has offered Manny Pacquiao as a possible replacement for a super fight with Connor McGregor should Floyd Mayweather not agree to terms on the potential bout.

There has been doubt surrounding the Mayweather and McGregor fight since the idea was first floated.

But UFC President Dana White wants no part of it.

“Bob Arum and I don’t get along,” said White. “If Bob Arum and I had the two last fighters on earth I wouldn’t make a fight with that scumbag.”

These comments all stem from Bob Arum saying that McGregor should entertain a boxing match against Manny Pacquiao if Mayweather is unwilling to sign.

“Be patient and don’t give in,” Arum said. “Dana’s a good negotiator and he’ll get the thing done. But he can’t be pushed around by Mayweather and his people.

“Pacquiao’s got a tough fight – a really tough fight – against this guy in Australia, Jeff Horn. After that fight on July first, if McGregor is still looking for an opponent, Manny Pacquiao is there.”

Bob Arum will have to find someone else for Pacquiao to step into the ring against after he gets past Jeff Horn. For now Arum should focus on Pacquiao’s fight against Jeff Horn which is now going to be Australia’s biggest bout for quite some time.

What do you think Roarers? Would a Pacquaio fight – where he stepped in for Money Mayweather – be as satisfying? Or would it not be enough to satisfy the demand for the UFC versus boxing showdown?