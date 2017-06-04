Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers: NRL live scores, blog

Walker and DCE put on a try-scoring masterclass in the first half

It’s a battle of the inconsistent and the volatile when the under-performing Bulldogs tackle the ever-improving Panthers at ANZ Stadium this afternoon. Join The Roar from 4pm AEST for a live blog of the match.

Last week, the Dogs faithful would’ve been tearing their hair out in time with coach Des Hasler as they couldn’t close out a win against a Sharks team that was missing a few of their key stars.

It has been a case of “close losses” in 2017 for the men from Canterbury and this afternoon is a chance for Hasler’s men to repay the faith shown by their fans.

Heading west, the Panthers have been the opposite to their opponents this afternoon, late comebacks against the Warriors and Knights typifying their good luck and improved form of late.

So, where does this leave this match? And what can we expect from two teams desperate for two points?

For the Bulldogs, they’ll be boosted by the news that Jackson, Klemmer and Brett Morris are all fit and backing up from Origin I.

The Panthers however have lost in-form Bryce Cartwright, and are again without Peter Wallace.

Matt Moylan shifts from fullback to five-eighth and the Panthers will need a mammoth performance from their young star to get over a hungry and wounded Bulldogs side this afternoon.

In other news for the men from Penrith, Josh Mansour makes his long-awaited return from last seasons ACL injury and ex-dragons stalwart Mitch Rein makes his debut for Penrith.

For the Bulldogs, it’s a case of redemption from recent heartbreakers, for the Panthers? They want to keep the ball rolling. It promises to be a cracker at ANZ this afternoon.

Prediction

The Panthers are definitely in better form than the Dogs, but the men in blue and white will happily carry the underdog status into this clash.

Their Origin stars will need to have big games, but I feel the Panthers are due for a blip on the radar. Back the Bulldogs at odds for a close win.

Dogs by 6

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4pm AEST.