Flying Pies flip Fremantle

All part of the plan - Fremantle fumble leads to goal

The Collingwood Magpies have beaten Fremantle at home for the first time in six years, showing great tenacity to hold on to a 20-point win.

Both sides had so much to lose. Fremantle’s spot in the eight now hangs in the balance.

Collingwood started the game well early, but failed to convert on the scoreboard kicking four straight behinds.

Later in the quarter they managed to lift their game in front of goal a little, and led at quarter time.

Fremantle fought back early in the second and snagged a four-point lead in the second quarter.

Collingwood had the answers all night and quickly they were back in front, but poor kicking meant that they couldn’t put the Dockers to bed.

Nat Fyfe and his men came out in the third quarter mad and quickly kicked three goals and took the lead.

Bucks’ Magpies weren’t having anything to do with this and fought back hard. No matter how hard Fremantle fought, Collingwood had the answers.

It was nine-point the difference during the last quarter. At this point, Jamie Elliott and Daniel Wells were with injuries for the Pies and everyone thought Fremantle’s fresh legs might just see them over the line.

In an amazing display of courage and skills, Collingwood would not let Fremantle in. They wanted it more and fought harder.

They now find themselves having won three in a row and on the verge of entering the top eight – and we also won’t have to spend the next week talking about whether Buckley’s job is safe.