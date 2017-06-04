The High Five: Super Rugby Round 15 and some Lions

Five matches from Round 15 have been completed with the South African conference matches to be played come the beginning of July. Don’t ask, I didn’t schedule it.

It makes the head hurt thinking about how the Hurricanes and Chiefs will play one match on Round 16 next Friday!

Anyhow, here are the ‘High Five’ from half of Round 15 of Super Rugby and a little bit of the Lions tour.

The ‘tokenism’ of Apia

A few weeks ago I was on my soapbox having a whinge about the possibility of more Super games being taken away to neutral venues while the franchises ignored their own regions, so it seems fitting to have a crack regarding the Blues and Reds playing in Apia.

While the whole nice and warm fuzzy feeling is great, is it really worthwhile considering the Blues showed up late in the week and left a good number of their starters at home, with an obvious view to the upcoming match against the touring Lions?

If the whole point is to take the game to the people, why then make it so unaffordable that you could only get half a stadium in? $250 dollars a ticket, $60 to stand on a bank as reported on Twitter by Mark Stafford of the New Zealand TAB, crazy prices. If commercial realities are such, and the Blues can only spend limited time in Samoa and without their best side, just smacks of a whole heap of ‘half ass’ quite frankly. A token effort, nothing more.

Mitch Hunt makes the ‘droppie’ cool again

It was an epic clash in Christchurch as the two southern rivals in New Zealand clashed at AMI Stadium. It was looking more of the same for the Crusaders, shooting out to a 19-10 lead at halftime over the Highlanders in a frenetic half of thrilling Rugby and looking in control but a couple of moments of individual brilliance from Waisake Naholo, nabbing a brace of tries, saw the Highlanders grab the lead and all the momentum, up 22-19 and looking good for the upset.

As we have come to expect from this 2017 vintage of the Crusaders, they did not give in, and scrapped hard, to capitalise on errors from the Highlanders, drawing level with a penalty then managing another to take the lead, Mitch Hunt ironically missing the chance.

But Hunt was not to be denied, and after a patient build-up with time almost up on the clock, 21 phases of control from the Crusaders, and equally staunch defence from the Highlanders, it was Hunt who took a snap from 35 out. He saw the ball drift over the crossbar by a metre or so and send the Crusaders and the home crowd into celebration mode, breaking Highlander hearts in the process.

With this win, the Crusaders move to 14 wins for the season and zero losses, and now look clear at the top of the New Zealand conference. Finals footy will be back in Christchurch this year, and wasn’t it superb to see a 2.30PM kick off?

The battle for second in New Zealand

With the Highlanders loss the door was open for the Chiefs and Hurricanes to move further up the table. The Chiefs survived a late comeback from the Waratahs to win by 45-31 in Hamilton to move past the Highlanders into third position. The Hurricanes managed a bonus point in their hard fought win over the Force in Perth to remain in clear second place, four points clear of the Chiefs.

It sets it up nicely for the match this Friday in Wellington between the two North Island rivals, the winner likely to be in the box seat to secure second position and perhaps a more favourable seeding position come the finals.

The Brumbies tie up the Australian conference

With their closest rivals, the Waratahs losing their earlier match, the Brumbies would have known a victory over the Rebels would lock up the Australian conference title and so it proved, scoring a bonus point to boot.

While it would be easy to bemoan the quality of the match, the Brumbies overcame their difficulties to eventually grind past their opposition to win comfortably and can look forward to the International break knowing they are safe and have everything to play for come July.

The only uncertainty now for the Canberra-based side is who they will be hosting come the quarter finals.

The Lions are finally here

It has been a long awaited event and finally the Lions have arrived and played their first match of their 2017 tour of New Zealand, scrapping past a New Zealand Provincial Barbarians selection by 13 points to seven in a hard fought contest in front of a packed Toll Stadium.

While scrutiny and criticism will flow towards the tourists, some justified I suppose, credit should be paid to a wonderful team effort from the Baabaas side. They were always looking to attack with ball in hand and tenacious in defence, holding the Lions out on numerous occasions. The set piece held up against their more seasoned opposition and playing with such cohesion that belies the little time the team had in preparation. Just a marvellous game this rugby.

It was a fantastic start to the tour and adds another chapter to rugby folklore and while it is obvious the Lions need to improve, I have no doubt they will and will benefit from this hit out, and ‘rude’ awakening if you will. The next two games, against the Blues and Crusaders will provide a proper gauge of where the tourists are sitting.

So there are my five major talking points from this weekend’s action as we start to turn our attention fully away from Super Rugby and onto our national sides for the next four or so weeks. There will be some quality series and matches to come across the Southern Hemisphere and the debates that come with it and if you haven’t seen Hunt’s droppie yet, do yourself a favour won’t you?