Horne, Gordon join Wallabies’ Test squad

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has given a reprieve to Europe-bound centre Rob Horne, calling him in for the injured Queensland Reds skipper Samu Kerevi in the June Test squad.

Kerevi went down with an ankle injury in the Reds’ Super Rugby loss to the Blues on Friday night, paving the way for Horne to come into the 34-man squad to face Fiji, Scotland and Italy.

Halfback Nick Phipps, who also has an ankle injury, will be replaced by NSW Waratahs teammate Jake Gordon who becomes the ninth uncapped player in the squad.

“Samu’s been a very instrumental player for Queensland,” Cheika told ABC TV’s Offsiders program.

“He would have formed a big part of our leadership, so I’m going to replace him with a more senior player, that being Rob Horne, that’s got a lot of experience and fills that role nicely.

“For Nick Phipps, we’re going again with an uncapped player in Jake Gordon who’s been taking him on at the Waratahs.

“They’ve been going blow for blow for selection over the past season.”

Horne, who will join Northampton next season, was initially overlooked along with other senior players who have signed with overseas clubs in Scott Fardy (Leinster) and Will Skelton (Saracens).

The 27-year-old Horne has played 29 Tests for Australia and has been in and out of the Wallabies squad since making his debut in 2010.

Gordon’s inclusion means Will Genia is the only capped halfback in the squad, with emerging Brumbies star Joe Powell also in line to make his debut.

The Wallabies will assemble in Melbourne on Sunday evening ahead of Saturday’s clash with Fiji at AAMI Park.

While Australian rugby had endured a tumultuous Super Rugby season on and off the field, Cheika is confident the Wallabies can turn things around.

“We’ve got play with a certain attitude and it’s not going to be perfect, but a certain attitude that says ‘Australian rugby – we’re here for the fight’,” Cheika said.