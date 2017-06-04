Horne, Gordon join Wallabies’ Test squad

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has given a reprieve to Europe-bound centre Rob Horne, calling him in for the injured Queensland Reds skipper Samu Kerevi in the June Test squad.
Kerevi went down with an ankle injury in the Reds’ Super Rugby loss to the Blues on Friday night, paving the way for Horne to come into the 34-man squad to face Fiji, Scotland and Italy.
Halfback Nick Phipps, who also has an ankle injury, will be replaced by NSW Waratahs teammate Jake Gordon who becomes the ninth uncapped player in the squad.
“Samu’s been a very instrumental player for Queensland,” Cheika told ABC TV’s Offsiders program.
“He would have formed a big part of our leadership, so I’m going to replace him with a more senior player, that being Rob Horne, that’s got a lot of experience and fills that role nicely.
“For Nick Phipps, we’re going again with an uncapped player in Jake Gordon who’s been taking him on at the Waratahs.
“They’ve been going blow for blow for selection over the past season.”
Horne, who will join Northampton next season, was initially overlooked along with other senior players who have signed with overseas clubs in Scott Fardy (Leinster) and Will Skelton (Saracens).
The 27-year-old Horne has played 29 Tests for Australia and has been in and out of the Wallabies squad since making his debut in 2010.
Gordon’s inclusion means Will Genia is the only capped halfback in the squad, with emerging Brumbies star Joe Powell also in line to make his debut.
The Wallabies will assemble in Melbourne on Sunday evening ahead of Saturday’s clash with Fiji at AAMI Park.
While Australian rugby had endured a tumultuous Super Rugby season on and off the field, Cheika is confident the Wallabies can turn things around.
“We’ve got play with a certain attitude and it’s not going to be perfect, but a certain attitude that says ‘Australian rugby – we’re here for the fight’,” Cheika said.
June 4th 2017 @ 12:25pm
JP said | June 4th 2017 @ 12:25pm | ! Report
Gordon I like – really he should have been included from the start but its whatever now.
June 4th 2017 @ 12:34pm
PeterK said | June 4th 2017 @ 12:34pm | ! Report
Perhaps like last year injuries are a selection blessing.
Injuries forced the debuts of Kerevi, Timani, DHP.
Now the MCHooper can’t happen with McMahon out and
Gordon is a positive and many argued should have been there in the first place.
Horne will get people upset.
Obviously Kuridrani will start, and backup 13 would be Folau anyway. Wouldn’t Genia, Foley, Cooper, Hunt all be experienced enough to provide leadership? If TK gets injured and Folau isn’t moved Horne is NOT the next best 13 anyway.
But it would need to be someone new who doesn’t understand the systems and wouldn’t be used to running every which way on turnover ball to get into a different defensive position.
June 4th 2017 @ 12:35pm
Fionn said | June 4th 2017 @ 12:35pm | ! Report
Horne played a good game last night, but if he makes the 23 it will be an absolute travesty.
Good on Gordon, he’s a good young player with a bright future if he works hard and stays injury free. Big step up from Phipps.
June 4th 2017 @ 12:38pm
PeterK said | June 4th 2017 @ 12:38pm | ! Report
You need an experienced player , at least one who has been to the wallaby camps, it takes a while to learn to run around like a chook with its head cut off when you turnover the ball and offence turns to defence.
June 4th 2017 @ 12:42pm
PeterK said | June 4th 2017 @ 12:42pm | ! Report
Curtis Rona should have been called up if they wanted a 13.
Personally if both Kerevi and TK were hurt I would play Folau at 13 so with the extra outside back another player didn’t need to be called in anyway.