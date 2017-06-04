Juventus vs Real Madrid: Champions League final live scores, blog

Real Madrid are looking to make history by becoming the first team in Champions League history to win the competition back to back. However an excellent Juventus side stand in their way. Follow all the action on The Roar from 4:45am (AEST).

Madrid have been the dominant side in Europe in recent years, but Juventus have done exceptionally well on a smaller budget – and having had to sell their best players.

Juve haven’t won the trophy since 1996, although they lost the final to Barcelona in 2015.

While Madrid managed Zinedine Zidane said there are “no favourites in finals”, he also said, “We deserve to be in the final and the team is going in to it in very good physical shape and we’re confident.”

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to make history, saying: “The business end of the season is important. I feel good and want to be fit and firing because this is where things are decided. Winning the league helped calm us down a lot. We want to make history and be the first side to defend our title.”

Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri is looking forward to the final, he said: “Juventus haven’t lost six finals, we’ve been involved in eight! Making the final is incredible. There’s only one Champions League like there’s only one Superbowl and what matters is being in the right place at the right time.

“I’m delighted to be in the final and I feel fortunate to be leading a team out in Cardiff on Saturday.”

Prediction

Madrid are the dominant side in Europe and will have too much attacking quality for Juve. Zidane has only made Real stronger by balancing his side’s attacking threat and defensive frailties.

Madrid to make history – Juventus 1-2 Real Madrid

Follow all the action on The Roar from 4:45am (AEST).