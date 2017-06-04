Larkham backs Powell for Wallabies debut

Poor play from both sides results in the uncanniest try you'll see

Brumbies secure place in the finals after demolission of Rebels

Wallabies assistant and Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has backed halfback Joe Powell to make his Wallabies debut against Fiji.

Will Genia is likely to be the starting No. 9 for the first of the Wallabies’ three June Tests in Melbourne on Saturday, with Powell a good chance to earn a spot on the bench.

The in-form Powell is one of two uncapped halfbacks in Michael Cheika’s 34-man squad, with Waratahs rookie Jake Gordon brought in to replace his injured teammate Nick Phipps.

Asked if Powell was a good chance to play against Fiji, Larkham said: “Yep, I think so.”

The 23-year-old put in another strong Super Rugby performance on Saturday night despite heavy dew making handling difficult during the Brumbies’ conference-clinching win over the Melbourne Rebels.

“It was really tough conditions and it doesn’t get any tougher for a halfback with greasy ball,” Larkham said.

“From lineout not too bad, but a couple phases in and certainly from scrums the ball is as slippery as a cake of soap so he did a fantastic job distributing and defensively worked really well around the paddock.

“Nothing different to a normal game for Joey really.”

Powell is among eight Brumbies who will go into camp with the Wallabies in Melbourne on Sunday evening.

Winger Henry Speight is expected to be in the Wallabies starting XV while an injury to Samu Kerevi has put centre Tevita Kurindrani into contention.

“There’s obviously going to be a couple of selection meetings in the next couple of days and I’ll be pushing as hard as I can (for Brumbies players),” Larkham said.

Speight was replaced late in Saturday night’s game with the Brumbies in complete control.

Larkham admitted keeping the 29-year-old and Tevita Kurindrani fresh for Saturday’s game against their native Fiji was a factor in taking them off in the team’s third game on as many continents in three weeks.

“In terms of our travel those two have played big minutes all year so it was an opportunity for some of the guys who are nice and fresh,” Larkham said.