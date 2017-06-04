Manly Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders: NRL live scores, blog

It’s a battle of two sides trying to cement a place in the top eight when the Manly Sea Eagles host a Canberra Raiders side out for revenge. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 2pm (AEST).
The Sea Eagles came from behind on the road just over a month ago to beat the Raiders in Canberra, with the difference two points.
It was a back-and-forth, high-quality sort of game and we should expect more of the same here.
Both sides come into the match just about in the clear when it comes to players backing up from State of Origin, with Jake Trbojevic playing lock for Manly and dangerous second rower Josh Papalii backing up for Canberra.
The Sea Eagles will be the fresher of the two sides though, having had the bye last week. Unfortunately, they are still without the dynamic fullback Tom Trbojevic, and that’s a major cause for concern.
Despite that, they caused an upset without him leading into the bye away from home against the Gold Coast Titans, running up an impressive 30 points.
Manly’s defence has been the measuring stick this season though, the club sitting with the sixth best record in the competition so if their attack fires as well they could well get back to where they were earlier in the season – being closer to the top of the table.
The two key players for the Sea Eagles are Daly Cherry-Evans, who’s kicking game has been strong this season, as well as Apisai Koroisau out of dummy half. He has caused opposition defences headaches all season long and if the Raiders don’t improve, it could be a long afternoon.
If Manly have over-achieved in 2017 to be well ahead of where many pundits had them, the Raiders have underachieved. They are hanging onto a spot in the top eight, but look nothing like the side who made it to the preliminary finals in 2016.
Their reliance on Joey Leilua and Jordan Rapana is clear, with the dangerous duo Canberra’s first choice weapon every time they touch the ball. Aiden Sezer’s kicking game has been inconsistent and Blake Austin hasn’t had anywhere near the impact he had last season.
While they were without Josh Papalii last week, who has arguably been their best player this season, they came up against a Sydney Roosters side missing five Origin stars and almost found a way to get beaten.
Even though they pulled the win out of the fire, it was less than convincing. Still, the expectation is that the Raiders will turn it around and go on a run at some point and this match might suit them down to the ground to do just that.
Prediction
No Tom Trbojevic and a Sea Eagles side coming off a win is a perfect recipe for the inconsistent Raiders to turn on their lethal attack and run up a score.
Raiders by 10.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 2pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment below.
2:48pm
Joel Erickson said | 2:48pm | ! Report
I thought that was Uate’s try when Walker kicked it. Didn’t realize DCE was that quick.
2:47pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:47pm | ! Report
CONVERSION MISSED by MATTHEW WRIGHT
Sea Eagles 20
Raiders 6
2:46pm
eagleJack said | 2:46pm | ! Report
Wahoooooo! Now that was beautiful from Walker.
2:47pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:47pm | ! Report
Your boys are on fire EJ.
2:46pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:46pm | ! Report
38′ – TRY SEA EAGLES, DALY CHERRY-EVANS
Sironen to bring it back from the kick-off before Perrett takes off to the left, offloads to Taupau and he then offloads for Wright who has it stripped away by Hodgson on halfway. One-on-one so the Raiders will take it away, but Tapine has now dropped it! On to it runs Dylan Walker and he goes through the line, grubbers ahead and Cherry-Evans comes up with it to score!
Fantastic play from Dylan Walker. Couple of errors and then a grubber on tackle zero!
Sea Eagles 20
Raiders 6
2:45pm
Joel Erickson said | 2:45pm | ! Report
If Taufua could field a high ball, he’d be one of the best wingers in the game. I wouldn’t back any winger to be able to stop him one-on-one inside the 10.
2:46pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:46pm | ! Report
He has so much power. Impossible to stop.
2:44pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:44pm | ! Report
CONVERSION MISSED by MATTHEW WRIGHT
Sea Eagles 16
Raiders 6
2:43pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:43pm | ! Report
34′ – TRY SEA EAGLES, JORGE TAUFUA
Sironen brings it back from the kick-off before Green delivers short for Taupau who is tackled 20 out. Trbojevic with an offload to Green, then on for Cherry-Evans who offloads for Walker and he stops, starts and is tackled. Sloppy play there, before Taupau goes to the line, passes for Sironen, then he offloads for Trbojevic and he is taken 10 out. Now they go left from Green to Kelly and he has somehow held the pass at his bootlaces, flicked it on for Taufua who scores in the corner.
What a pick up and pass from Kelly! Wow! Wow!
Sea Eagles 16
Raiders 6
2:41pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:41pm | ! Report
33′ – Taufua and Uate with the next couple of runs before Walker goes from dummy half, finds Trbojevic and he comes over halfway before making another ten metres after contact. Cherry-Evans to Wright on the last before he chips over the top and that’ll force a drop out. What a sensational play that was!
Sea Eagles 12
Raiders 6
2:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:39pm | ! Report
32′ – Cotric and Preist bring the Raiders into the middle before Paulo gets on the run. Papalii up to halfway, and he has been incredibly quiet during this first half. Austin kicks low on the last and Wright brings it back, bouncing off a tackle from Sezer.
Sea Eagles 12
Raiders 6
2:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:39pm | ! Report
32′ – Addin Fonua-Blake comes back from the kick-off and goes straight through the line, picking up more metres than he ever should have had before the backs go at the line, getting them to halfway in four. Cherry-Evans now with an early kick and he finds the grass, into the corner and it’s Wighton bringing it back into a strong Uate tackle.
Sea Eagles 12
Raiders 6