Murray Downs Del Potro in blockbuster match

In what was deemed to be a blockbuster of a match, Great Britain’s Andy Murray has stormed home to beat Argentina’s Juan Martin Del Potro in straight sets at the Roland Garros.

The world number one had to grind to win the first two sets, 7-6(8) and 7-5 but breezed past the 29th seed in the third set, winning it 6-0 to close out the match in just under three hours.

The Brit, who struggled to find form during the first half of the season had already played two four-set matches in the first two rounds. His shaky form was expected to be challenged by Del Potro, a former world number four and semi-finalist at Roland Garros in 2009.

The Argentine won his first-round match against fellow Argentinian, Guido Pella, in straight sets and his second-round match against Spain’s Nicolas Almagro after the Spaniard retired in the third set from a knee injury.

The 29th seed had a fragmented clay court season but came into this match with a real chance of upsetting the world number one after reaching the quarter-final in the Rome Masters where he upset world number nine, Kei Nishikori.

Del Potro, who beat Murray the last time they met at the Davis Cup in September last year, was struggling with a groin injury sustained in his last match but broke serve just three games in to take a 3-1 lead.

From 3-5, Murray was able to rally and take the first set to a tiebreak where he won it 7-6(8) after Del Potro sent a forehand wide on set point in what ended up being a thriller first set.

Murray continued his good form into the second set where he broke serve in the first game against Del Potro who was seen slumped over the net during the change of ends.

The Argentine was able to break back at 3-5 and levelled the scores at five all, but Murray instantly broke back with a net approach shot and was able to serve out the set.

The third set was much more straightforward with the number one striding past a dejected Del Potro without dropping a game in a clinical show of his ability as the world’s best player.

Murray next faces the winner of the match between American John Isner and Russian Karen Khachanov which will be played at a later time.