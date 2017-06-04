It’s official: Pacquiao versus Horn is Australia’s biggest fight

Manny Pacquiao versus Jeff Horn is now Australia biggest fight – and it is still a month away.

The bout, which will be held at the 55,000-capacity Suncorp Stadium in Horn’s hometown of Brisbane on July 2, has already sold 40,000 tickets, according to Queensland’s minister for tourism and major events Kate Jones.

Jones also expressed confidence that the fight is headed for a sellout.

“We always knew this fight would pack a punch for Brisbane,” Jones said. “With 40,000 tickets already sold it will be the biggest boxing crowd ever seen in Australia.”

“This fight also has the potential to host a record Suncorp Stadium crowd of 55,000 fans, with more than a month to go,” she added.

The fight, officially called ‘Battle of Brisbane’ in Australia, will see Pacquiao staking his WBO welterweight title against the 29-year-old Horn, who, interestingly, is also a licensed school teacher.

Jones said the last time Australia had a fight of this magnitude was in 1992, when Azumah Nelson defended the WBC super featherweight championship against Australian great Jeff Fenech in their rematch.

“The current crowd record for a boxing match in Australia sits at 38,000 people who saw Azumah Nelson beat Jeff Fenech in Melbourne in 1992,” Jones explained.

Horn will have the same chance as Fenech when he tries to take Pacquiao’s title, something many Australians are very much looking forward to.

“The chance to see our local hero take on one of the greatest boxers of all time is an opportunity too good to miss,” said Jones.

Now that the stage is set for the biggest fight in Australia history, now there is to do now is await the opening bell.

Roarers, who else is excited about the upcoming bout? All I have to say is bring on July 2!