Past the post: Doomben and Rosehill blackbookers

Egg Tart stamped herself as the next star of Australian racing with a dominant Queensland Oaks triumph, while we saw nice types step out at Rosehill.

Here are the blackbookers for both meetings.

Doomben

Follow

Snitzepeg- He’s better than that. He handled Brisbane as well as Nate Myles on Wednesday night.

Payroll/Man Of His Word- Oliver special got Payroll home, but it was a sick watch if you backed Man Of His Word. The run was there but Payroll took it.

Egg Tart- Yep…she’s a star. She’s my star. Whatever she wants to target in the Spring, she will be winning. That’ll be, I think, the Epsom. Personally, the Caulfield Cup odds of $17 is enticing.

Forget

The Virginian/Splurge- The Virginian was disappointing here I thought. Had a charmed run behind the speed and was in a striking position. As for Splurge…he proved that the New Zealand Sprint form is very ordinary.

Rosehill

Follow

Intrinsic- Oh sweet lord. This was just an absolute nightmare to watch. Should have bolted in but had no luck when looking for the run at the right time. Really looking forward to seeing her next time in.

Zamex- He’s much better than a Highway horse. Again was tardy to begin with but not as bad as previously. Dashed right away and was impressive. He can go on with it.

Girl Sunday- Convinced this mare is going really well. Did more work than expected to get up near the speed and that just told on her the final 150m. She will be wining soon.

Montauk- Oh my days. How far does this win with clear running? He is flying and another win is close by.

Slightly Sweet- Outstanding effort in defeat. Wide most of the way and was ridden upside down. Still was there with 75m to go. She’s going to win shortly.

Forget

Kangas Eye- What on earth was that? Horrible showing. Doubt she will be starting that short in town anytime soon.

Reincarnate- Was well backed to win. But gee he was a flop once again off the back of an ordinary return. I think he can warm the pine and drop back in grade.

Snoopy- He’s sucked the punters in again, and again he has let them down. No more I’d say.