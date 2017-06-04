Past the post: Moonee Valley and Morphettville Parks blackbookers

Afternoon racing returned to the Valley on Saturday and there were some pretty impressive efforts across the board.

That was indeed the case on the Parks track at Morphettville. Here are the ones to follow and forget.

Moonee Valley

Follow

Behave- Very good return from this filly. Had to make a long searching run and was first up mind you. Did a great job to get as close as she did. She can win for the followers next start.

Heza Ripper- Once he draws a decent gate, he will be winning. This prep has just been awful from a barrier perspective.

Gallic Chieftain- Disappointing last time out in a messy race but bounced back to his best with a win first look at the Valley. He was only third up there, so he should have enormous upside.

Mystified- This filly was enormous in the last. Got back in a race dominated by those nearer the inside, but effort to close off like she did…she will be winning races this time in. Just a matter of where.

Forget

Majestic Lass- Jury well and truly out now. That was just awful viewing. I’ve had enough of her.

El Sicario- Thought the Pakenham would have sparked him to life, but no, he’s back to his old ways.

Morphettville Parks

Follow

Red Raider- Might have only beat three rivals, but this win was quite good. He will only get better as the distances increase. Could be a sneaky Victoria Derby horse.

Gold Denari- Really good fresh return from this Kennewell galloper. Looked to win but his condition just gave out late. He will be. winning a race or two this time in.

Forget

Trueno- Hasn’t gone close to winning for some time and that trend continued. Not sure where to now for this horse.

Pepper The Pin- Bit inconclusive in three runs this time in, but he was hard in the market here and he failed to flatter. Jury is well and truly out.