Roberto Bautista Agut vs Rafael Nadal: French Open live scores

It could be the first real challenge of the French Open for Rafael Nadal when he takes on 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth round. Join The Roar for live scores from around 9pm (AEST).

Nadal has been breezing through the French Open, as many expected he would after dropping just one of 18 matches throughout the lead up to the second grand slam of the year.

Gunning for an incredible tenth French Open crown, Nadal is yet to even go to a tie-breaker across nine sets, and his third round performance was his most dominant yet.

After going past Benoit Paire and Robin Haase in the first two rounds, he was faced with Nikoloz Basilashvili, who for anyone else might have been a danger match. Instead, Nadal served with brilliance, returned every ball possible and in his usual style, blew his opponent off the court to the tune of 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.

To drop just a single game across three sets of tennis shows exactly how dominant Nadal is, and while Bautista Agut’s form has been good, he would need to produce something special to even take Nadal the distance.

Agut played four lead-up tournaments on the clay, showing some mixed form. A semi-final appearance in Munich was the headline event of the clay court season for the 17th seed, but a loss to Ivo Karlovic was a bit of a head scratcher in the match before the French Opn started.

His consistency in Paris has been a little up and down as well, and that’s something Nadal will pounce on if presented with the opportunity.

Agut, like Nadal played his strongest match in the third round though. After taking four sets to get past both John Millman and Mikhail Kukushkin in the first two, he then came up against Jiri Vesely, who he blew past in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

After a performance like that, there is no question the Spaniard will be confident, but taking on Nadal, as mentioned is a whole different battle both mentally and physically.

The pair have met once previously, back in 2014 at Madrid during the semi-finals, with Nadal taking a 6-4, 6-3 victory on the red stuff.

Prediction

Nadal will win – the only question is how dominantly. Agut won’t win a set, but he could take Nadal to his first tie-breaker of the tournament if he can at least get one set of consistently brilliant tennis out.

A fast start will be key for Agut to get it that far.

Nadal in straight sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this fourth round match from around 9pm (AEST) or at the completion of Elina Svitolina and Magda Linette on the Suzanne-Lenglen Court and don’t forget to add a comment below.