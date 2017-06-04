Samantha Stosur vs Jelena Ostapenko: French Open live scores

The French Open draw has opened up beautifully for Samantha Stosur and she will be looking for a passage through to the quarter-finals when she takes on the unseeded, yet dangerous Jelena Ostapenko. Join The Roar for live scores of this match from around 8:30pm (AEST).

Stosur has had a fairly easy run through the first three rounds of the French Open, but after showing strong form to take out a tournament in Strasbourg during the week before the second grand slam of the year, her form has been solid.

While it’s clear she hasn’t quite peaked yet, the Australian has had her powerful serve and forehand working well for her and it shows on the scoreboard as she is yet to drop a set at the grand slam.

She would have been due to play Angelique Kerber in this fourth round match, but with the world no.1 knocked out in the first round, it’s now a clear path to the quarter-finals.

Stosur has gone past Kristina Kucova, Kirsten Flipkens and Bethanie Mattek-Sands so far in the tournament, with the third round victory against the American proving the best of the lot.

She only dropped four games in the straight sets romp, serving at 65 per cent and making very few errors throughout the course of the match.

Ostapenko had a strong buildup to the French Open on her favourite surface, making the final in Charleston and having some other strong runs after coming out of qualifying in Rome and Stuttgart, with a semi-final in Prague wedged in the middle.

Like Stosur, the young Latvian has plenty of power behind her game, but is crafty in the way she uses it, making it unsurprising to see her roaring through the world rankings, already sitting at no.47.

Her runs through the French Open has been pretty dominant as well, dropping the first set of the tournament and not going close to losing one since.

After getting past Louisa Chirico, she defeat Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig 6-3, 6-2, then got the better of Lesya Tsurenko 6-1, 6-4 in a dominating performance.

The pair have met on one previous occasion, with Stosur taking a tough three set victory at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Prediction

Stosur should get the job done. Ostapenko is in good form, but ultimately, Stosur’s power game should be too much for her to handle.

Stosur in three sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from around 8:30pm (AEST) or at the completion of Karen Khachanov and John Isner on Court 2 and don’t forget to add a comment below.