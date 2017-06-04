WATCH: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers: Craig Garvey’s slap-punch baffles commentators

On a difficult day for the Canterbury Bulldogs against the Penrith Panthers, Craig Garvey found a way to make things a little worse.

With less than ten minutes left in the pair’s clash and the Bulldogs languishing 32 points behind without having registered a score themselves, Garvey became involved in a scuffle and raised eyebrows for a unique brand of strike.

Garvey collected Penrith’s Dallin Watene-Zelezniak with what appeared to be a half-punch, half-slap, that left many confused.

The 24-year-old was sent to the sin bin for the bizarre act, becoming the latest to be sent off following the NRL’s crackdown surrounding slapping earlier this year.

The Bulldogs would concede yet another try after Josh Mansour made his way over the line in the remaining minutes.

Canterbury eventually losing 38-0.