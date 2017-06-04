WATCH: Manly Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders: Daly Cherry-Evans seals golden point win

Daly Cherry-Evans has helped Manly notch up their eighth win of 2017, keeping his cool in golden point to deliver the crucial field goal against the Canberra Raiders.

Manly were everywhere during the first half of the contest, with Cherry-Evans twice combining with Dylan Walker to get over the line, as the Sea Eagles went to the main break with a 14-point lead.

But the Raiders emerged in the second half, keeping the Sea Eagles scoreless, and reigning in the margin with a pair of tries to Jordan Rapana, before a Jarrod Croker penalty tied things up at 20-20.

Despite the intensity of the final minutes, Cherry-Evans stood tall, calmly slotting the all-important goal as the Sea Eagles secured their second golden point win of the season.

Cherry-Evans was later named man of the match.