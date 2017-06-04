 

WATCH: Manly Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders: Daly Cherry-Evans seals golden point win

Roar TV Roar Guru

By , Roar TV is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More League Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Daly Cherry-Evans has helped Manly notch up their eighth win of 2017, keeping his cool in golden point to deliver the crucial field goal against the Canberra Raiders.

    Manly were everywhere during the first half of the contest, with Cherry-Evans twice combining with Dylan Walker to get over the line, as the Sea Eagles went to the main break with a 14-point lead.

    But the Raiders emerged in the second half, keeping the Sea Eagles scoreless, and reigning in the margin with a pair of tries to Jordan Rapana, before a Jarrod Croker penalty tied things up at 20-20.

    Despite the intensity of the final minutes, Cherry-Evans stood tall, calmly slotting the all-important goal as the Sea Eagles secured their second golden point win of the season.

    Cherry-Evans was later named man of the match.

    Roar TV
    Roar TV

    Watch more sports videos at The Roar TV.

    Download the app NOW to make sure you never miss a must-see sporting moment.

    The Roar TV – it's your sports video.

    Check out all the expert reaction to New South Wales' 28-4 victory over Queensland in the opening game of the 2017 State of Origin series.