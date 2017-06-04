WATCH: Real Madrid vs Juventus: Mario Mandzukic’s wonder goal in Champions League final

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Though Real Madrid may have secured back-to-back Champions League titles, Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic still found a way to produce the highlight of the night.

After conceding the opener when Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo broke through in the 20th minute, Juventus needed something special to get back into contention.

And that’s exactly what Mandzukic produced, just seven minutes later.

Following a hectic moment of ball movement, Gonzalo Higuain found Mandzukic in the box.

Mandzukic first controlled the ball with his chest, before unleashing a kick over the back of his head, which made it’s way past Madrid keeper Keylor Navas and into the back of the net.

The score would remained locked at 1-1 for the remainder of the first half, but the second would prove difficult for Juventus.

Madrid fired back with three unanswered goals, including a second for Ronaldo, to notch up their 12th Champions League tournament win.