WATCH: UFC 212: Erick Silva fumes as referee ends bout with Yancy Medeiros

A contentious decision gave the fight between Erick Silva and Yancy Medeiros a divisive finish at UFC 212.

Erick Silva had been brought to the floor by his opponent, following a left punch to the face.

And once he was there, Medeiros was unrelenting, throwing a number of punches before the referee felt it necessary to intervene, bringing the fight to an end.

However Silva disagreed, believing he was still capable of defending himself when the referee called the fight. He pleaded with the referee for several moments, but the damage had been done.

Later, commentators agreed that Silva may have been hard done by.